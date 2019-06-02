Muslims got their share during partition, says Maharashtra BJP leader

'It would be good if Owaisi Sahab speaks before due consideration. No one has called him a tenant. But if he talks about the share, it was given to them (Muslims) in 1947. Now, the matter is over,' BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP leader Madhav Bhandari on Sunday said that Muslims were given their share in 1947, a reference to the partition of the country and formation of Pakistan.

Responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement that Muslims are not tenants in India, Bhandari said, "It would be good if Owaisi Sahab speaks before due consideration. No one has called him a tenant. But if he talks about the share, it was given to them (Muslims) in 1947. Now, the matter is over."

Addressing a gathering on Friday in Hyderabad, Owaisi had said that Muslims were not tenants in India and that they cannot be denied the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution.

"We have to keep India prosperous, we will keep India prosperous. We (Muslims) are equal residents and not tenants. We are equal stakeholders here," he had said.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian had also said that Muslims need not worry after Modi's return to power at the Centre as the Constitution guarantees every citizen's rights.