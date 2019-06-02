Cricket World Cup 2019

NDA seeks Speaker who can negotiate well, represent globally

The new Speaker will have to take key decisions and also decide on the leader of the opposition.
A political party should have 10 per cent of total number of seats to secure the position of leader of opposition. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The search for the Speaker of Lok Sabha is underway and the Bharatiya Janata Party with 303 members has not finalised the name yet.

The new Speaker will have to take key decisions including deciding on the leader of the opposition. A political party should have 10 per cent of the total number of seats to secure the position of leader of the opposition. The previous Lok Sabha had no leader of opposition.

 

The Hindustan Times has reported that the criteria for the Speaker are precise. The Speaker should understand the parliamentary processes well. He/she should be aware of rules and be able to clear the logjam.

The Speaker should be able to represent India at a global platform and forums.

The Speaker should also be a veteran parliamentarian. This is relevant as the Speaker of Lok Sabha is equivalent to the Chief Justice of India and above cabinet ministers in the order of precedence issued by the President of India.

A Lok Sabha speaker represents India in at least four major international events in a year and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime wants to use these forums to widen its international reach.

The Speaker leads the parliamentary delegation to various countries. The Speaker is also the chairman of the Conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in India.

The central government eyes to roll out numerous laws which may face protests from the Opposition; the government wants a seasoned parliamentarian to steer through the crisis.

Tags: speaker, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


