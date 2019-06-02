Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 02 Jun 2019 Iftar party row: Oma ...
Nation, Politics

Iftar party row: Omar Abdullah urges India, Pak to ‘stop this nonsense’

ANI
Published Jun 2, 2019, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 1:35 pm IST
Omar also strongly criticized the Pakistani side for their ‘tit for tat diplomacy’, citing Pakistani High Commission’s incident earlier.
‘They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilised behaviour, but are also counter-productive for our bilateral relations,’ Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilised behaviour, but are also counter-productive for our bilateral relations,’ Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria said. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday reacted to the row over Indian High Commissioner’s party in Islamabad urging both the countries to "stop this nonsense".

Omar's response came after sources said that guests were "aggressively turned away" by Pakistani security officials from an Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Saturday and even calls were made to stop many of them from attending it.

 

Criticising the Pakistani side for their "tit for tat diplomacy", Omaar tweeted, "Stupid tit for tat diplomacy. It was stupid when we did it outside the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi & it's stupid when it's done outside ours in Islamabad. Now that it's 1-1 perhaps it's time to move on & stop this nonsense."

Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria told ANI on Sunday that "such intimidatory tactics" are "counter-productive" for bilateral relations.

"We apologise to all our guests who were aggressively turned away from our Iftar party last evening. Such intimidatory tactics are deeply disappointing. They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilised behaviour, but are also counter-productive for our bilateral relations," he said.

Media reports claimed that additional scrutiny was thrust upon the guests attending the party by Pakistani security officials, who also forced many to return from the event.

"Pakistani agencies virtually laid a siege on Hotel Serena on Saturday, harassed, intimidated and turned back hundreds of guests," sources told ANI on Sunday.

"Before that, they called invitees from masked numbers and threatened them with consequences if they attended the Iftar. They sunk to a new low of harassment, mostly of their own people," they added.

...
Tags: omar abdullah, pakistan, iftar party row, national conference, bilateral relations
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘The proposal that was given was unacceptable to the JD(U), therefore we have decided that in future also JD(U) will never be a part of the NDA led Union Cabinet, this is our final decision,’ JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said. (Photo: ANI)

'Will never be a part of NDA-led Union Cabinet', says JD(U)’s K C Tyagi

'It would be good if Owaisi Sahab speaks before due consideration. No one has called him a tenant. But if he talks about the share, it was given to them (Muslims) in 1947. Now, the matter is over,' BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said. (Photo: ANI)

Muslims got their share during partition, says Maharashtra BJP leader

Sawant told ANI on Saturday, 'I have asked for a report. I will talk after seeing the report.' (Photo: ANI)

Goa CM seeks report on molestation case against Cong MLA, others

Earlier Gore had met state Water Resources Minister, Mahajan triggering speculations of Gore joining the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

No discussion on joining BJP: Cong MLA Gore on meet with BJP minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

South Africa who received a humiliating defeat at the hands of England will be looking to win their second match with a huge margin so that they can counter-balance the dropped points. (Photo:AFP)
 

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

Salman Khan fan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Muslims got their share during partition, says Maharashtra BJP leader

'It would be good if Owaisi Sahab speaks before due consideration. No one has called him a tenant. But if he talks about the share, it was given to them (Muslims) in 1947. Now, the matter is over,' BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said. (Photo: ANI)

No discussion on joining BJP: Cong MLA Gore on meet with BJP minister

Earlier Gore had met state Water Resources Minister, Mahajan triggering speculations of Gore joining the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

IAS officer praises Gandhi's killer; Oppn demands action against her

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate action against an IAS officer who praised Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. (Photo: ANI)

Tumkur Congress chief seeks expulsion of several party leaders for LS poll defeat

Tumkur District Congress president R Ramakrishna on Saturday wrote to general secretary KC Venugopal blaming party leaders for the defeat of Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition candidate HD Deve Gowda in the Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham