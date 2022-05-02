Why fear Rahul Gandhi, Revanth asks KCR

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked why Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was afraid of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Osmania University. On the invitation of student unions, Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to visit the university campus on May 7, but the varsity authorities denied permission for his visit, he said. Revanth Reddy said Rao and his family were enjoying power as alms of AICC president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy strongly condemned the arrest of NSUI activists and Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy earlier in the day. “KCR is a coward and his rule is going to end within 12 months,” the TPCC chief said. Revanth Reddy said the civil society of Telangana should slap the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders for their dictatorial rule in the state.

Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, former PCC presidents V. Hanumantha Rao and Ponnala Lakshmaiah came down heavily on the state government for denying permission for Rahul Gandhi's meeting with students in Osmania University.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Sravan challenged TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao for an open discussion in front of Arts College, on the issue of students and unemployed youth of Telangana.

"Universities are home for students, intellectuals and activists and many social movements, revolutions have started from universities. Is Osmania University a prohibited area? Or does Rahul Gandhi belong to a banned organisation? It is extremely unfortunate that the vice chancellor and officials of prestigious Osmania University are acting as TRS slaves," said Sravan.