Nation Politics 02 May 2022 Prashant Kishor hint ...
Nation, Politics

Prashant Kishor hints at political plunge, beginning from Bihar

ANI
Published May 2, 2022, 12:35 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2022, 12:51 pm IST
Kishor is not new to Bihar politics, for he was the vice president of the ruling Janata Dal-United led by the chief minister Nitish Kumar
Prashant Kishor (PTI file image)
 Prashant Kishor (PTI file image)

New Delhi: After his talks with the top brass of the Congres party failed, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday hinted that he is set to take a political plunge with a tweet in which he said that he would be ready to go to the people's court, starting from his home state Bihar.

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Peoples Good Governance" Kishor said in a tweet today.

 

He accompanied it with the hashtag in Hindi 'From Bihar'.

The announcement has come within a week of his statement on Twitter that he had declined the Coingress' offer to join a group on strengthening the organization in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

Kishor is not new to Bihar politics, for he was the vice president of the ruling Janata Dal-United led by the chief minister Nitish Kumar.

...
Tags: prashant kishor, bihar politics
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Won't join Congress, party needs reforms: Prashant Kishor
Eyeing 2024 LS polls, Congress top brass brainstorms roadmap with Prashant Kishor

Latest From Nation

: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by PMO: Jignesh Mevani

A man shields his face from the heat with a cloth while riding a bicycle, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI)

Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival in Berlin, Monday, May 2, 2022. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Europe. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi arrives in Germany on first leg of three-nation Europe trip

Supreme Court (PTI)

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party. (PTI file image)

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

Punjab government withdraws security cover to 184 VIPs

Bhagwant Mann. (ANI Image)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->