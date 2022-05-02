Nation Politics 02 May 2022 KTR attributes scarc ...
Nation, Politics

KTR attributes scarcity of essentials to Modi’s lack of vision

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published May 2, 2022, 11:36 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 12:47 am IST
Rama Rao took to Twitter to list out shortages of various essentials during the Modi rule
HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against the BJP-led government at the Centre, industries minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday said the root cause of all problems in the country was the lack of vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rama Rao took to Twitter to list out shortages of various essentials during the Modi rule including the prevailing coal shortage resulting in power crisis in various parts of the country.

 

"Coal shortage in BJP rule, oxygen shortage during Covid times, electricity shortage for industries, job shortage for youth, employment shortage in villages and when it comes to sanctioning of funds to states,  there is fund shortage," tweeted Rama Rao in Telugu.

"The root cause of all problems is ‘PM Modi lacks vision’," he added. He took a dig at the Centre with the remark “NPA govt’s amazing performance”.

Of late, Rama Rao has been describing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as NPA (Non-Performing Alliance) to criticise its failures on various fronts over the past eight years.

 

