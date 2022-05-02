Nation Current Affairs 02 May 2022 HMDA awaits guidelin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HMDA awaits guidelines for pooling lands under GO 111

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published May 2, 2022, 1:11 am IST
Updated May 2, 2022, 7:09 am IST
An official said that once the buffer zones of the water bodies are marked, they would start a land pooling scheme (LPS)
Officials said that lands will be accepted in over 60 out of 84 villages that fall under the purview of GO 111.
Hyderabad: After being rebuffed by farmers, HMDA is awaiting guidelines pertaining to Government Order 69, which eases restrictions imposed by GO 111, meant to protect Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, to develop plots.

An official said that once the buffer zones of the water bodies are marked, they would start a land pooling scheme (LPS). The HMDA would develop plots and return 40 per cent of the land to farmers and retain 60 per cent.

 

The official said that once the HMDA gets land parcels totalling 50 to 100
acres, it would start developing layouts. Those who are allotted the plots
would be free to sell or develop them on their own. The HMDA would sell the
remaining plots in the open market.

The LPS has received a lukewarm response from farmers. The HMDA intended to develop 104 acres of agricultural land in Lemoor village in Kandukur mandal of Ranga Reddy district; 219 acres in Bogaram village, Ghatkesar mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district and 355 acres in Malkapur village, Choutuppal mandal, Yadadri-Bhongir district.

 

Farmers who initially accepted the proposal backed out at later. Only those who owned assigned lands came forward but the HMDA is not ready to develop those.

A senior official said the HMDA would rework the LPS to make it a win-win for all. He said as of now HMDA officials are awaiting guidelines after the scrapping of GO 111. The official said that leaving the buffer zones, the HMDA would pool patta lands from farmers and develop them.

Tags: go 111, go 69, land pooling scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


