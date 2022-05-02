Nation Politics 02 May 2022 Telangana HC refuses ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana HC refuses to order OU VC on Rahul Gandhi's meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published May 2, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 7:09 am IST
The court felt that it was not proper on its part to intervene in the administrative functions of any university
Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court was reluctant to issue orders to the Osmania University Vice-Chancellor to give permission to Congress president Rahul Gandhi`s interactive meeting with students and employees at Tagore auditorium on the campus on May 7.

The court gave liberty to the petitioners, members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) to file a petition challenging the VC’s rejection orders.

 

Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy was on Monday dealing with the house motion petition filed by Koturi Manavatha Roy, a PhD scholar from the Telugu department of the university, and three other NSUI members seeking permission for the Congress leader’s interaction with students. They said although they had sought the VC’s permission on April 22, he had not responded compelling them to approach the court.

The petitioners alleged that the VC had not accorded permission under pressure from TRS leaders.

At around 3.30 pm, the court directed the VC to consider the application of the petitioners. By 4 pm, government counsel Srikanth Reddy informed the court that the application had been rejected by the VC on the grounds that there was a resolution not to allow any programme that had political overtones.

 

Subsequently, the court felt that it was not proper on its part to intervene in the administrative functions of any university.

Tags: telangana high court, congress leader rahul gandhi, osmania university, national students union of india (nsui)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


