BJP to hold huge public meet in Mahbubnagar on May 5

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana state unit is planning a massive show of strength on May 5 in Mahbubnagar wherein at least one lakh people would attend a public meeting which will be addressed by the party president J.P. Nadda. The public meeting is part of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra.

On day 18 of his padayatra, Bandi Sanjay met state party leaders where they discussed preparations for the public meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar said there was increasing support for the BJP by the people that he was witnessing during the padayatra. The party was growing in strength and support from the people and this should reflect in the public meeting, Sanjay said.

The party leaders discussed how the focus on one aspect every day during the past 18 days of Sanjay’s padayatra had been getting public attention, and decided that the same strategy should be continued. The May 5 public meeting would become a big boost for the party, and the padayatra, the leaders felt.

Later, addressing a public meeting at Dhanwada, Sanjay called the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) an “ek niranjan (one man show)” and urged people to question the TRS leaders about unfulfilled promises by the state. “The centre has given 1.5 lakh two-bedroom houses for the state. How many have you got?” he asked the crowd. He said the state government was harassing BJP workers and filing cases on them illegally, adding that this should not deter them from holding the state government accountable for its lapses and failures. “It is only a few more months until the TRS will be in power. The next government will be that of BJP in the state. None of the promises made by the TRS is being implemented,” he said.