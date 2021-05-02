Nation Politics 02 May 2021 Tirupati Bypolls: YS ...
Nation, Politics

Tirupati Bypolls: YSRC's M Gurumurthy leading with over 94,000 votes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 2, 2021, 11:24 am IST
Updated May 2, 2021, 1:23 pm IST
M. Gurumoorthy bagged 2,24,480 votes as against 1,30,173 votes by Panabaka Lakshmi going by the updated report of ECI
By-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, held on April 17, was necessitated by the death of the YSRC's Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020. (Representational Image/DC)
 By-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, held on April 17, was necessitated by the death of the YSRC's Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020. (Representational Image/DC)

Nellore: YSR Congress nominee Maddila Gurumoorthy is leading with over 94,000 votes against his nearest Telugu Desam party rival and former union minister Panabaka Lakshmi in the by-election to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat held on April 17, 2021.

Tirupati parliament seat consists of 7 assembly segments including Sarvepalli, Gudur, Venkatagiri and Sullurpeta in SPSR Nellore district and Sathyavedu, Srikalahasti and Tirupati constituencies in Chittoor district.

 

The counting has begun at 8 am on Sunday for the assembly segments in Chittoor district at SV University in Tirupati and for the segments in Nellore district at DK Women’s College in Nellore.

As per the Election Commission of India’s website, M. Gurumoorthy bagged 2,24,480 votes as against 1,30,173 votes by Panabaka Lakshmi going by the updated report of ECI at 12.35 pm on Sunday.

BJP nominee and former Chief Secretary of Karnataka K. Rathnaprabha secured 22,940 votes while Congress nominee Dr Chinta Mohan got mere 3,537 votes so far.

 

There are 28 candidates in the fray for the seat which became vacant following the demise of sitting member Balli Durga Prasad of YSR Congress.

...
Tags: tirupati bypolls update, ysrc, m gurumurthy, panabaka lakshmi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party celebrate while holding a picture of DMK leader M.K. Stalin after their party's lead in major seats of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections at party headquarters in Chennai on May 2, 2021. (AFP)

DMK leads in 118 seats, minimum for a simple majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly

A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies in an ambulance while waiting to get an admission in a hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)

India reports 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3,689 deaths

Ministers, K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues T P Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing. (Representational Image/PTI)

Ruling LDF continues to maintain lead in Kerala

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP was leading in only 53 places. The two parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting. (AP Image)

Assembly polls: TMC surges ahead of BJP in West Bengal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ruling LDF continues to maintain lead in Kerala

Ministers, K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues T P Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing. (Representational Image/PTI)

National crisis says SC, warns against clampdown on raising grievances

SC made it clear that police involved in the coercive action against people for writing distressing social media posts relating to Covid treatment will be hauled up for contempt. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi urges militants to join mainstream in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP alliance party candidates of United People Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the third phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Laupara in Baksa district. (Photo: PTI)

Do not provoke the youth in the name of religion: KTR lashes out at BJP

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Manmohan offers Modi tips on Covid fight as cases touch 2.61L

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has, written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five ways on how to tackle the present pandemic situation. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham