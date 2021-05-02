Tirupati Bypolls: YSRC's M Gurumurthy leading with over 94,000 votes

By-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, held on April 17, was necessitated by the death of the YSRC's Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020. (Representational Image/DC)

Nellore: YSR Congress nominee Maddila Gurumoorthy is leading with over 94,000 votes against his nearest Telugu Desam party rival and former union minister Panabaka Lakshmi in the by-election to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat held on April 17, 2021.

Tirupati parliament seat consists of 7 assembly segments including Sarvepalli, Gudur, Venkatagiri and Sullurpeta in SPSR Nellore district and Sathyavedu, Srikalahasti and Tirupati constituencies in Chittoor district.

The counting has begun at 8 am on Sunday for the assembly segments in Chittoor district at SV University in Tirupati and for the segments in Nellore district at DK Women’s College in Nellore.

As per the Election Commission of India’s website, M. Gurumoorthy bagged 2,24,480 votes as against 1,30,173 votes by Panabaka Lakshmi going by the updated report of ECI at 12.35 pm on Sunday.

BJP nominee and former Chief Secretary of Karnataka K. Rathnaprabha secured 22,940 votes while Congress nominee Dr Chinta Mohan got mere 3,537 votes so far.

There are 28 candidates in the fray for the seat which became vacant following the demise of sitting member Balli Durga Prasad of YSR Congress.