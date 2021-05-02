Nation Politics 02 May 2021 TRS retains Nagarjun ...
Nation, Politics

TRS retains Nagarjunasagar in bypoll, Congress bites dust

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 2, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Though Congress veteran Jana Reddy went all out blazing guns during the campaign, it was TRS’ Nomula Bhagath took the cake home
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Nomula Bhagath won the Nagarjunasagar byelections. (Photo: Twitter@BagathNomula)
 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Nomula Bhagath won the Nagarjunasagar byelections. (Photo: Twitter@BagathNomula)

Hyderabad: In a landmark victory, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Nomula Bhagath won the Nagarjunasagar byelections against his nearest rival and senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy with a thumping majority.

The TRS won the election with a margin of 18,449 votes. 37 year old Bhagath secured 87,254 votes while 74 year old Jana Reddy got 68,805 votes. BJP candidate Dr P Ravi Kumar Naik lost his deposit.

 

Bypoll for the constituency was necessitated following the death of TRS' sitting MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah. The TRS fielded his son Nomula Bhagath against Congress candidate Jana Reddy in the bypoll. Bhagath has registered an early lead as the counting of votes began on Sunday morning. The TRS maintained its lead right from the first round till the 25th round. Bhagath was leading over Jana Reddy from the first round and all other rounds thereafter till the 25th round of counting except for 10th, 11th, and 14th rounds. While Jana Reddy remained in the second position, the BJP candidate Ravi Naik had to bite the dust in the bypoll.

 

It may be recalled that Jana Reddy lost from Nagarjunasagar constituency to TRS candidate Nomula Narsimhaiah by 7,774 votes in the 2018 Assembly elections. However, the Nagarjunasagar bypoll was necessitated following the sudden demise of Narasimhaiah. The polling was held on April 17.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Sunday. Earlier, officials shifted the EVMs to the counting halls from the strong rooms in Telangana State Warehousing Corporation at Arjala Bavi in Nalgonda.

Though the seven-time MLA and former minister Jana Reddy went all guns blazing and campaigned with the slogan 'Save Democracy', he had to face the defeat.  The BJP fielded a young doctor-turned-politician and debutant, Dr Panugothu Ravi Kumar Naik, who belongs to a tribal community and yet contested in an unreserved constituency, a fact which the party highlighted during its campaigning.

 

Results:
TRS:  Nomula Bhagath - 87,254 votes
Congress:  K Jana Reddy  - 68,805 votes

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), nomula bhagath, nagarjunasagar byelections, congress leader k jana reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Governor Banwarilal Purohit is likely to swear in Stalin as Chief Minister at a simple function inside the Raj Bhavan in view of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: DMK - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

DMK beats AIADMK, wins TN after 10 years

AINRC had secured 10 seats, BJP three, DMK three, Congress two and independents four. (PTI file photo)

BJP allies win 13 seats, to form govt in Puducherry

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flashes the victory sign during interaction with media after trends show her party's wins in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI)

Didi tramples BJP in West Bengal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

DMK leads in 118 seats, minimum for a simple majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party celebrate while holding a picture of DMK leader M.K. Stalin after their party's lead in major seats of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections at party headquarters in Chennai on May 2, 2021. (AFP)

Ruling LDF continues to maintain lead in Kerala

Ministers, K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues T P Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing. (Representational Image/PTI)

National crisis says SC, warns against clampdown on raising grievances

SC made it clear that police involved in the coercive action against people for writing distressing social media posts relating to Covid treatment will be hauled up for contempt. (Photo: PTI)

Municipal polls unlikely to be postponed in Telangana despite Covid worries

TSEC officials said the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on holding the municipal polls following the high court directives in this respect, but there was no response till as yet. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Manmohan offers Modi tips on Covid fight as cases touch 2.61L

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has, written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five ways on how to tackle the present pandemic situation. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham