May 2 results set stage for major political developments in Telangana

The only caveat for KCR’s all out war against the BJP is the latter’s arm twisting of opponents by bringing out corruption cases. — Twitter

Hyderabad: The May 2 results of a few State assemblies, in particular West Bengal, have set the stage for major political developments back here in Telangana.

The political atmosphere -- regional satraps Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan emerging victorious against the Modi-Shah offensive at full throttle – is ripe for another regional satrap and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to pursue his dream of cobbling up the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party forces with himself as nucleus. And, KCR moving to national politics would automatically mean anointment of his son and Minister K T Rama Rao.

Besides the poll results, the growing public resentment against the Centre over the inept handling of Covid second wave and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time, being forced to play backfoot in his otherwise strong turf of social media also led to revival of the slogan of alternative political force to BJP at the national level. The political analysts have no second thoughts about the regional parties’ coalition, not the Congress, having better chances of becoming alternative to the BJP in the next general elections.

KCR had earlier made some efforts to bring regional parties together holding meetings with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, father-son duo of Deve Gowda and Kamaraswamy Gowda of Janata Dal, DMK chief M K Stalin. But his counterparts did not give much credence to his efforts as he coincided these efforts everytime with polls, be it 2018 TS assembly, 2019 Lok Sabha or even last year’s Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and turned mute after. The blow hot blow cold approach as was evident in KCR rushing to meet the Prime Minister post GHMC debacle and dropping hints of a truce also led to confusion in political circles.

“By moving to national politics, he can pursue his suspended dream and make a graceful exit from the State politics paving way for his son,” said a senior TRS minister. The TRS circles also view the Chief Minister suddenly cutting strong anti-KTR leader and Minister Eatala Rajender to size as part of ground preparation for KTR’s elevation as Chief Minister.

The only caveat for KCR’s all out war against the BJP is the latter’s arm twisting of opponents by bringing out corruption cases. The BJP leaders, with tongue in cheek, question KCR rushing to the Prime Minister within days of fighting bitterly with their party in GHMC polls and leave hints about such arm-twisting acts.

Highly placed sources in BJP told this newspaper that their central leadership refraining KCR from interfering in WB polls, though indirectly, and making the YSR Congress fund the AIADMK-BJP combine in Tamil Nadu merely reflect the compulsions of the regional parties.

“But when we have to face a do or die situation with the BJP in 2023 assembly elections, it will be suicidal if we don’t launch an all out offensive against Modi from now itself,” said a senior TRS leader. Indeed the regional parties should take inspiration from Mamata Banerjee in fighting back the arm twisting approach of the BJP central leadership.