Nation Politics 02 May 2021 May 2 results set st ...
Nation, Politics

May 2 results set stage for major political developments in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published May 2, 2021, 6:41 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2021, 6:46 pm IST
The atmosphere is ripe for another regional satrap and KCR to pursue his dream of cobbling up the anti-BJP forces with himself as nucleus
The only caveat for KCR’s all out war against the BJP is the latter’s arm twisting of opponents by bringing out corruption cases. — Twitter
 The only caveat for KCR’s all out war against the BJP is the latter’s arm twisting of opponents by bringing out corruption cases. — Twitter

Hyderabad:  The May 2 results of a few State assemblies, in particular West Bengal, have set the stage for major political developments back here in Telangana.

The political atmosphere -- regional satraps Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan emerging victorious against the Modi-Shah offensive at full throttle – is ripe for another regional satrap and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to pursue his dream of cobbling up the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party forces with himself as nucleus. And, KCR moving to national politics would automatically mean anointment of his son and Minister K T Rama Rao.

 

Besides the poll results, the growing public resentment against the Centre over the inept handling of Covid second wave and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time, being forced to play backfoot in his otherwise strong turf of social media also led to revival of the slogan of alternative political force to BJP at the national level. The political analysts have no second thoughts about the regional parties’ coalition, not the Congress, having better chances of becoming alternative to the BJP in the next general elections.

KCR had earlier made some efforts to bring regional parties together holding meetings with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, father-son duo of Deve Gowda and Kamaraswamy Gowda of Janata Dal, DMK chief M K Stalin. But his counterparts did not give much credence to his efforts as he coincided these efforts everytime with polls, be it 2018 TS assembly, 2019 Lok Sabha or even last year’s Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and turned mute after. The blow hot blow cold approach as was evident in KCR rushing to meet the Prime Minister post GHMC debacle and dropping hints of a truce also led to confusion in political circles.

 

“By moving to national politics, he can pursue his suspended dream and make a graceful exit from the State politics paving way for his son,” said a senior TRS minister. The TRS circles also view the Chief Minister suddenly cutting strong anti-KTR leader and Minister Eatala Rajender to size as part of ground preparation for KTR’s elevation as Chief Minister.

The only caveat for KCR’s all out war against the BJP is the latter’s arm twisting of opponents by bringing out corruption cases. The BJP leaders, with tongue in cheek, question KCR rushing to the Prime Minister within days of fighting bitterly with their party in GHMC polls and leave hints about such arm-twisting acts.

 

Highly placed sources in BJP told this newspaper that their central leadership refraining KCR from interfering in WB polls, though indirectly, and making the YSR Congress fund the AIADMK-BJP combine in Tamil Nadu merely reflect the compulsions of the regional parties.

“But when we have to face a do or die situation with the BJP in 2023 assembly elections, it will be suicidal if we don’t launch an all out offensive against Modi from now itself,” said a senior TRS leader. Indeed the regional parties should take inspiration from Mamata Banerjee in fighting back the arm twisting approach of the BJP central leadership.

 

...
Tags: may 2 results, poll results of five states, kcr, ktr, anti-bjp front, stalin, arm-twisting approach of bjp, mamata banerjee, aiadmk-bjp combine, tamil nadu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who strongly defended holding examinations and refused to postpone had to finally accede to the widespread demand from political parties and parents' groups. (Representational Image/DC)

Andhra Pradesh postpones inter exams

Members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party celebrate while holding a picture of DMK leader M.K. Stalin after their party's lead in major seats of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections at party headquarters in Chennai on May 2, 2021. (AFP)

DMK leads in 118 seats, minimum for a simple majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly

A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies in an ambulance while waiting to get an admission in a hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)

India reports 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3,689 deaths

Ministers, K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues T P Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing. (Representational Image/PTI)

Ruling LDF continues to maintain lead in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

DMK leads in 118 seats, minimum for a simple majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party celebrate while holding a picture of DMK leader M.K. Stalin after their party's lead in major seats of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections at party headquarters in Chennai on May 2, 2021. (AFP)

Ruling LDF continues to maintain lead in Kerala

Ministers, K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues T P Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing. (Representational Image/PTI)

National crisis says SC, warns against clampdown on raising grievances

SC made it clear that police involved in the coercive action against people for writing distressing social media posts relating to Covid treatment will be hauled up for contempt. (Photo: PTI)

Municipal polls unlikely to be postponed in Telangana despite Covid worries

TSEC officials said the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on holding the municipal polls following the high court directives in this respect, but there was no response till as yet. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Manmohan offers Modi tips on Covid fight as cases touch 2.61L

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has, written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five ways on how to tackle the present pandemic situation. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham