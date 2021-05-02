Nation Politics 02 May 2021 Eatala Rajender smel ...
Nation, Politics

Eatala Rajender smells deep-rooted conspiracy to malign his image

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 2, 2021, 12:49 am IST
Updated May 2, 2021, 12:49 am IST
Everything appears to be well-planned. It appears that a conspiracy has been hatched against me in order to defame me, said Rajender
Rajender even expressed happiness after the Chief Minister took the portfolio and hoped that people would get better medical facilities in these difficult corona times. (Photo: Facebook @Eatala Rajendar)
HYDERABAD: In his immediate reaction after the medical and health portfolio was removed from him, Eatala Rajendar on Saturday said that it was the prerogative of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to change Cabinet ministers. Rajender even expressed happiness after the Chief Minister took the portfolio and hoped that people would get better medical facilities in these difficult corona times.

However, he did not hesitate to say that a deep-rooted conspiracy has been hatched against him. He was speaking to the media after Chief Minister took over the portfolio of medical and health.

 

On his future course of action, Rajendar said, “I will discuss this with my followers and well-wishers in Huzurabad constituency. The people of my constituency, my supporters, are my bosses. I can't take any decision on my future course of action without consulting them. I will act according to their wishes and aspirations."

On the shocking developments that were unfolding since Friday, Rajendar said, “Everything appears to be well-planned. It appears that a conspiracy has been hatched against me in order to defame me. In my 20 years of political career, I never faced the brunt of vendetta politics."

 

On whether he would resign his minister post, he said, “Let the inquiry report come out. They said I had encroached 100 acres and had built sheds on them. Let the probe panels come out with their findings. I will react to this only after the inquiry report."

In the same vein he pointed out, "Even during Telangana statehood agitation, several Seemandhra leaders lured me with various offers and packages to quit TRS and join them but I never compromised. Why would I do now?"

...
Tags: eatala rajender, land scam against eatala rajender, kcr orders probe against eatala, assigned lands scam, jamuna poultry, kcr and eatala
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


