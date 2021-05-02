Nation Politics 02 May 2021 DMK leads in 118 sea ...
Nation, Politics

DMK leads in 118 seats, minimum for a simple majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly

PTI
Published May 2, 2021, 2:11 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2021, 2:11 pm IST
CM K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam are leading in their respective home segments of Edappadi and Bodinayakanur
Members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party celebrate while holding a picture of DMK leader M.K. Stalin after their party's lead in major seats of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections at party headquarters in Chennai on May 2, 2021. (AFP)
 Members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party celebrate while holding a picture of DMK leader M.K. Stalin after their party's lead in major seats of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections at party headquarters in Chennai on May 2, 2021. (AFP)

Chennai: The DMK is leading in 118 segments, the minimum for a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly and its allies in 19, giving the front a comfortable leeway as counting of votes progressed on Sunday for the April 6 assembly elections.

The AIADMK is ahead in 80 seats and together with its partners in 94 constituencies, according to trends made available by the Election Commission for 232 segments till 1 pm.

 

Victory in 118 of the total 234 constituencies will ensure a simple majority.

A key pointer in the trends available so far is that the AIADMK continued as a force to be reckoned with despite the burden of a 10-year anti-incumbency.

Various exit polls had predicted a landslide for the DMK and together with its allies, upto a maximum of 200 seats.

In the DMK front, the Congress is leading in 12 segments, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi in three, and the two Left parties together in four seats.

AIADMK's allies the PMK and BJP are ahead in 10 and four segments resepectively.

 

Top two AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are leading in their respective home segments of Edappadi (Salem district) and Bodinayakanur (Theni).

Leader of opposition and DMK president M K Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency here and his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk-Triplicane segment.

In Coimbatore South, the fight is neck and neck between Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and Congress party's Mayura Jayakumar while BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan is in third spot currently.

 

The fortunes of Haasan and Jayakumar kept swinging as votes were taken up for counting from various areas and the MNM chief is leading by a thin margin of 534 votes at the end of the third round.

The counting exercise is estimated to be completed after anywhere between a minimum of 13 and a maximum of 43 rounds -depending upon votes polled in each segment- in each of the 234 Assembly segments.

DMK's key leaders M R K Panneerselvam (Kurinjipadi) and Duraimurugan (Katpadi) were trailing, while AIADMK's expelled leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran was behind his rival, AIADMK leader and Minister Kadambur C Raju in Kovilpatti.

 

Ministers leading as of now include S P Velumani, C Vijayabaskar and Udumalaipettai K Radhakrishnan.

Ministers including D Jayakumar, K Pandiarajan, P Benjamin, K T Rajendthra Bhalaji, Vellamandi N Natarajan and C V Shanmugam were trailing.

...
Tags: tamil nadu election, dmk landslide, aiadmk results, bjp in tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies in an ambulance while waiting to get an admission in a hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)

India reports 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3,689 deaths

Ministers, K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues T P Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing. (Representational Image/PTI)

Ruling LDF continues to maintain lead in Kerala

By-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, held on April 17, was necessitated by the death of the YSRC's Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020. (Representational Image/DC)

Tirupati Bypolls: YSRC's M Gurumurthy leading with over 94,000 votes

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP was leading in only 53 places. The two parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting. (AP Image)

Assembly polls: TMC surges ahead of BJP in West Bengal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ruling LDF continues to maintain lead in Kerala

Ministers, K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues T P Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing. (Representational Image/PTI)

Manmohan offers Modi tips on Covid fight as cases touch 2.61L

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has, written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five ways on how to tackle the present pandemic situation. (Photo: PTI)

Nagarjunasagar in TRS power bastion

Nomula Bhagat - TRS party candidate for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll. (DC Image)

Municipal polls unlikely to be postponed in Telangana despite Covid worries

TSEC officials said the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on holding the municipal polls following the high court directives in this respect, but there was no response till as yet. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Shah: Will win 50 of 60 seats in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Baruipur Paschim in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham