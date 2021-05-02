Counting today for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election

Counting staff will have to wear their face-shield and masks while performing their duties. — Representational image/PTI

NELLORE: With counting of votes set to begin in Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election on Sunday, ruling YSRC leaders are debating about winning margin of their nominee Gurumoorthy. In all, 28 candidates fought the by-poll, including former union minister Panabaka Lakshmi of TD, former Karnataka chief secretary Rathna Prabha of BJP and former MP Chinta Mohan of Congress.

TD leadership appears to have given up maintaining that its nominee Panabaka Lakshmi will certainly secure a sizable vote share.

All arrangements have been made for counting of votes at DKW College in Nellore and SV University in Tirupati.

Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency consists of seven assembly segments, comprising Sarvepalli, Gudur, Venkatagiri and Sullurpeta in Nellore district and Sathyavedu, Srikalahasti and Tirupati in Chittoor district.

District collector and returning officer of Tirupati by-election K. V. N. Chakradhar Babu said that they will commence counting at 8 a.m. on Sunday with counting of electronically transmitted postal votes, followed by those recorded on electronic voting machines.

Chakradhar said it will be mandatory for counting agents to wear PPE kits. Counting staff will have to wear their face-shield and masks while performing their duties.

“No candidates, agents or media will be allowed inside the counting hall without undergoing RT-PCR / RAT test or without having had the two doses of vaccination against Covid-19,” the collector maintained.



Dry Day has been declared on Sunday. No liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs or other establishments selling or serving liquor will be permitted to open from 12 midnight on May 1 to 10:00 a. m. on May 3, 2021.

Trends and results can be obtained from https://results.eci.gov.in or through “Voter helpline” Mobile App available at Google Play and Apple App Store.