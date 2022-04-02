State achieved wonders in just eight years: CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said Telangana had achieved wonders on several fronts and surpassed major states in development within eight years of its formation.

Addressing the official Ugadi celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister said land rates were not less than Rs 30 lakh per acre even in remote areas and people from Delhi and other metro cities were evincing interest to buy a villa costing over Rs 25 crore in Hyderabad.

"No state in the country could achieve the progress in the 75 years history of Indian Independence that was achieved by Telangana state within eight years. We have resolved all major problems one after the other,” he said and mentioned augmenting power and water supply, Mission Kakatiya and the Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects with regard to irrigation.

“Now there is abundant power and water due to which all sectors are booming and strengthening our state's economy. Telangana's performance is better than bigger states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat," the Chief Minister said.

Rao stated that Telangana could achieve even better results if everyone strove hard for the overall development. He reiterated that the government would not discriminate against anyone based on caste and religion. "We respect all religions and castes. We treat all the people equally. This is the reason for peace and communal harmony in Telangana," he said.

Referring to Dalit Bandhu scheme, the Chief Minister said Telangana would set a role model in helping Dalits socially and economically with this scheme. "This scheme was not brought for elections or votes. Dalit Bandhu scheme is going to bring out the hidden potential and talent of Dalits in setting up their own units and run them successfully. I urge all to cooperate with the government for the successful implementation of this scheme."

The Chief Minister added that Telangana topped in per capita income, per capita power utilisation and industries among other sectors compared to other states and the state's own revenue collections had touched Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

"In United Andhra Pradesh, Telangana region struggled to get even Rs 10,000 crore share. This year, Telangana's budget size is Rs 2.50 lakh crore. With increasing revenue collections, the budget size will increase further in the coming years. There will be more development of all sections in Telangana," the Chief Minister noted.