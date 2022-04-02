Nation Politics 02 Apr 2022 Procure paddy or qui ...
Nation, Politics

Procure paddy or quit as CM: Etala tells KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 2, 2022, 10:48 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2022, 10:57 am IST
The CM says Telangana is rich. If it is, then finding money needed to buy the rice from millers should not be a problem, pointed out Etala
Etala said the CM claimed that his government was spending some Rs 30,000 crore for farmers. — Facebook
 Etala said the CM claimed that his government was spending some Rs 30,000 crore for farmers. — Facebook

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Etala Rajendar on Friday asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to step down from his post if his government was not able to procure paddy produced in Telangana. He said if the state government was broke and did not have funds for such an intervention, he could discuss the financial health of the state with the Central government for finding a way out.

Rajendar said all it took to solve the problem of millers purchasing paddy during the current rabi crop for the state government was to offer some subsidy and allow a higher rate for broken rice as sought by millers. It would cost the Telangana government some Rs 600 crore to Rs 1000 crore, he said.

 

The BJP MLA said, “The Chief Minister says Telangana is rich. If it is, then finding the money needed to buy the rice from millers should not be a problem, as FCI is willing to purchase milled raw rice from the state. If he finds that the state has no money to ensure paddy grown by state farmers is bought, then he can always admit that the state is actually poor.”

He said the CM claimed that his government was spending some Rs 30,000 crore for farmers. “If this is indeed the case, then he should be able to find the money needed to ensure paddy is procured from farmers.”

 

...
Tags: kcr, etala, paddy procurement
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prabhakar Sail (Image credit: Twitter/@ANI)

Key witness in drugs case involving Aryan Khan, dies of heart attack

Chandrasekhar Rao said that the development of the agricultural sector has indirectly enhanced the employment opportunities in concerned productive and service sectors for the youth in Telangana. CM said that all sectors have been strengthened in the recent past and Telangana will develop further in the year of “Shubhakrut

KCR hopes ‘Shubhakrut’ brings TS good fortune

During the liquidation process, the value of the company was reduced from Rs 600 crore to Rs 335 crore. It was then that Madhucon Infra Limited approached the High Court. — DC Image

Simhapuri Energy: High Court cautions banks

Telangana High Court (PTI)

Telangana High Court disposes of PIL in Miyapur land scam case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP's MP count crosses 100 in Rajya Sabha for first time

The last time a party had 100 or more seats in the Upper House was in 1990 when the then ruling Congress had 108 members before its steady decline after its numbers fell to 99 in the 1990 biennial polls and continued to decline as a stream of states fell out of its rule and coalition era began and continued till 2014. (Twitter)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Biden says India's stand on Ukraine 'somewhat shaky'

President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. AP/PTI

NCP youth wing resolution backs Pawar as UPA chairperson

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo:PTI)

Telangana ministers to meet Goyal over paddy procurement

Goyal had also stated that the Telangana government had agreed in writing not to supply boiled rice from this year but was now blaming the Centre for non-procurement. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->