Nation Politics 02 Apr 2021 Boycotting parishad ...
Nation, Politics

Boycotting parishad polls may boomerang Telugu Desam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Apr 2, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2021, 9:01 am IST
The decision, according to party insiders, was a fall-out of the second-rung leaders’ reluctance to fund for the party candidates
TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu tried his best to assert that he is not running away fearing the YSR Congress but only wanted to educate people on what he described as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “rule of oppression”. — DC file photo
 TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu tried his best to assert that he is not running away fearing the YSR Congress but only wanted to educate people on what he described as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “rule of oppression”. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: The badly bruised Telugu Desam leaving the electoral battlefield midway, boycotting the zilla parishad and mandal parshad elections slated for April 8 may do more harm than good to the party.

Despite the boycott, TD candidates will remain in the fray as they have already filed nominations and the deadline for withdrawal was over by the time the polls were put off last March. Now, the ballot papers with their names and party symbol will be used on April 8.

 

The immediate adverse impact of the boycott decision could be the party’s contestants, flag-bearers of the party at ground level and regularly bear the brunt of the opponents ire, feeling let down.

There will be migration of the party cadre and vote to others, predominantly the Jana Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party combine, which is waiting in the wings to become the alternative political force in the state. Besides, the cadre working hard for the party for the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll will get demoralised further.

 

TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu tried his best to assert that he is not running away fearing the YSR Congress but only wanted to educate people on what he described as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “rule of oppression”.

The decision, according to party insiders, was a fall-out of the second-rung leaders’ reluctance to fund or campaign for the party candidates in the wake of the drubbing in the recently-held gram panchayat and municipal polls.

 

Sources said though Naidu was initially averse to the idea, he was left with no option but to announce withdrawal from the contest. Some former ministers repeatedly highlighting the arrests and inquiring about the facilities in jails with the arrested leaders in the meeting held by Naidu was a reflection of their fear, a senior leader pointed out.

“The party was let down by the second-rung leaders who enjoyed the fruits of power as ministers and MLAs and are now afraid of facing the ruling party,” said a party sympathiser who actively voices TD views on social media. “We should not forget that the party, even in the worst-ever performance, polled 32 per cent in municipalities and 40-45 per cent in some of the corporations,” he added.

 

The TD president citing the YSR Congress’ coercion and absence of rule of law as reasons for the boycott also did not go down well in political circles. “The TD officially announced that they won 40 per cent gram panchayats held on non-party basis and burst crackers at party headquarters. This contradicts the theory of coercion,” said YSR Congress spokesman and MLA Ambati Rambabu.

...
Tags: td second rung leaders, chandrababu naidu, panchayat poll performance td, municipal polls andhra pradesh, td cadre demoralised boycott decision
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The practical examinations for the Intermediate Board are scheduled from April 7. (Representational image/DC)

Telangana intermediate exams: Format for practicals may change

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the in-charges and leaders to work hard and ensure the result created such a huge impact that the whole country would stand up and take note. — Twitter

YSR Congress keen on winning Tirupati LS by-poll by huge margin

RIMs have not been paying salaries to security guards since June 2020. — Representational image

Kadapa RIMS security guards not paid for 10 months

A low pressure area over South Andaman and its neighbourhood became well-marked and intensified into a depression over north Andaman Sea. — Representational image

Severe heat wave conditions predicted for Guntur and Prakasam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

Clashes and drama at Nandigram; Mamata stranded at booth, dials Guv for rescue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at a polling station during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Boyal in Nandigram. (Photo: PTI)

Modi pushes for modernising agriculture

Asserting that adopting modern practices in the agriculture sector is imperative, Modi said in every aspect of life, newness and modernisation are essential. (Photo: PTI)

Shah: Will win 50 of 60 seats in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Baruipur Paschim in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham