Nagarjunasagar in TRS power bastion

Hyderabad: The TRS is in power in all elected bodies from the village to the district level in Nalgonda district, which puts the ruling party on a strong wicket for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll on April 17.

The majority presence of TRS sarpanches, ward members, mandal and zilla committee members, municipal chairpersons, zilla parishad chairpersons covering every village and mandal in constituency gives the TRS an edge over rival parties. No other party stands anywhere near the TRS on this front.

These TRS elected representatives with their ‘local connect’ are playing a key role in garnering the support of voters at their respective levels for the party candidate Nomula Bhagat.

In the Nagarjunasagar constituency, the TRS has two municipal chairpersons, two municipal vice-chairpersons, three zilla parishad terrritorial committee (ZPTC) members, five mandal presidents, 50 mandal parishad terrritorial committee (MPTC) members and 137 sarpanches covering every village and mandal.

The constituency has six mandals: They are Gurrampodu, Peddavura, Tirumalagirisagar, Halia, Nidamanoor and Tripuraram, besides a part of Madgulapalli mandal.

In the last Assembly polls held in December 2018, TRS candidate Nomula Narasimhaiah secured a majority over the Congress candidate K. Jana Reddy in all the mandals except in Tripuraram where he trailed by 235 votes.

The TRS dominance in this constituency was proved yet again in the gram panchayat, mandal and zilla parishad and municipal polls held soon after, in 2019, in which the TRS made an almost clean sweep.

The local elected leaders of TRS are strictly following the instructions of ministers, MLAs and MLCs of TRS in executing the strategies with regard to micro=level booth management to ensure voters reach polling booths and cast votes in favour of TRS.