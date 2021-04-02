Nation Politics 02 Apr 2021 DMK and Congress lea ...
DMK and Congress leaders keep insulting women, says PM Modi in Tamil Nadu rally

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2021, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2021, 2:00 pm IST
He also said that many schemes of the NDA including the Ujjwala scheme were aimed at empowering women
Madurai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched yet another blistering attack on the DMK and Congress, charging that their leaders "keep insulting women", while pointing out that the NDA schemes are aimed at empowering women.

Addressing an election rally here seeking votes for NDA candidates including from ally AIADMK for the April 6 Assembly polls, he said late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran's vision for inclusive development and prosperous society "inspires us."

 

Lashing out at the DMK and Congress, Modi said they had no agenda to talk about and alleged that the two parties, facing polls as allies, will not guarantee either safety or dignity for the people while the law and order situation will "suffer" under them.

He charged that the DMK tried to make the peace loving Madurai a "mafia den" due to family issues earlier, apparently referring to the then squabble in the party's first family involving brothers MK Stalin and MK Alagiri.

Modi said Madurai teaches about empowering 'nari shakti' (women power) and referred to the local deity Meenakshi Amman, and popular names associated with the region like Kannagi, Rani Mangammal and Velu Nachiyar.

 

He also said that many schemes of the NDA including the Ujjwala scheme were aimed at empowering women.

"DMK and Congress have not understood this ethos. No wonder their leaders keep insulting women again and again," he said without naming anyone.

DMK leader A Raja had earlier courted controversy for making alleged disparaging remarks against Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami's mother during an election rally, drawing criticism.

Taking note of a complaint from the ruling AIADMK, the Election Commission had on Thursday barred Raja from campaigning for 48 hours and also removed him from his party's list of star campaigners for the April 6 Assembly polls.

 

...
