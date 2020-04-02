Nation Politics 02 Apr 2020 TRS plenary session ...
Nation, Politics

TRS plenary session may be postponed this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Apr 2, 2020, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
Party organisational elections are also expected to be postponed
TRS party working president KT Rama Rao (second from left) with other party members.
 TRS party working president KT Rama Rao (second from left) with other party members.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is likely to postpone the party plenary session set to be held on 27th April on the occasion of party foundation day.

TRS as a party was formed on 27th April 2001 and according to party constitution every two years organisational elections should be held. And plenary sessions are conducted in this regard, on the occasion of party foundation day.

 

It is likely that the party organisational elections also will be postponed.

In the 2018 plenary session held in January, K Chandrasekhar Rao was re-elected as TRS president.

As the government is busy fighting the spread of COVID-19 epidemic in the state, and since the country-wide lockdown will continue till 14th April, sources indicate that the yearly plenary sessions will be postponed until the present emergency-like situation is sorted.

A TRS leader said that even if the coronavirus count will come down in the next ten days, it would take atleast two to three months to restore normalcy in the state.

He also said that if the TRS plenary is conducted on 27th April, more than 10,000 party leaders will gather and it is not advisable to have a huge gathering in the wake of COVID -19.

The TRS leadership had conducted the party foundation day celebrations last year in a low profile because of parliament elections.

Another senior leader of TRS said that it is not possible to conduct plenary session and organisational elections in this situation. He also added that the party leadership will take formal decision on this.

After conducting the organisational elections every two years the political parties have to report the results to the election commission of India.

The TRS leader said in the wake of the present situation in the country the election commission may not ask about organisational elections.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), k t rama rao, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, coronavirus, covid-19, pleanary session, organisational elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


