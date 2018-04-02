search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana Congress plans to move High Court on ‘budget fudging’

Published Apr 2, 2018, 1:57 am IST
He also accuses Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary of being biased towards the Congress.
TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy flanked by AICC general secretary in-charge for Telangana Dr R.C. Kuntia and Shabbir Ali addresses the media on Sunday. Congress leader Revanth Reddy could also be seen in the photograph. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: The Congress is contemplating of filing a petition in the High Court against the TRS government based on a CAG report that claimed fudging of Budget figures to claim revenue surplus state tag.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrase-khar Rao alleging that he had cheated the people of Telangana  by manipulating the Budget figures.

 

Mr Reddy said the CAG report has proved beyond doubt that the Chief Mini-ster had pushed the state into financial crisis with his financial indiscipline during his four year rule. 

The Congress has begun  the second phase of its Bus Yatra from Ramagu-ndam on Sunday to expose alleged misgovernance and failures of the TRS government. The yatra will go on till April 10.

“KCR is just indulging in the family rule for the last four years. He failed to address the problems faced by farmers, unemployed, students and all other sections. He got all Congress MLAs suspended from the entire Budget session as he feared that the Congress will expose his failures,” he said, while addressing a public meeting at Ramagundam.

Stating that the resignation of advocate general Prakash Reddy was an insult to the Chief Minister, Mr Reddy said, “The fact that the government has failed to submit video footage of the Asse-mbly to the High Court even after a court directions shows that the government has enacted a drama to suspend the membership of our two MLAs under the pretext of attack on Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud. Why is the CM fearing to submit video footage if we really attacked Swamy Goud?”

He also accuses Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary of being biased towards the Congress. “He cannot act on petitions against defected MLAs to the ruling party for years. But he can cancel the membership of Congress MLAs within hours,” he asked.

