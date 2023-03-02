Thakre, Uttam launch door-to-door campaign, criticise KCR

Through the 'Haath Se Haath Se Jodo' campaign, Congress was trying to expose the failures of both the BJP government at the Centre and the BRS government in Telangana, AICC Telangana state incharge Manikrao Thakre. (File photo: @OfficeOfThakare)

Hyderabad: AICC Telangana state incharge Manikrao Thakre and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy launched a door-to-door campaign as part of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ in Kodad of Suryapet district.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakre recalled how Sonia Gandhi despite massive hurdles and opposition from within the party granted statehood to Telangana. However, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao destroyed the dream of Telangana. He said through the 'Haath Se Haath Se Jodo' campaign, Congress was trying to expose the failures of both the BJP government at the Centre and the BRS government in Telangana.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the BJP and the BRS had a secret pact and were trying to project Congress as a weak party. However, the Congress has a strong presence in all 34,000 polling booths in the state.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said none of the promises made by the Chief Minister in the last eight-and-a-half years was fulfilled.

“Nearly 40 lakh people in Telangana state were jobless, including nearly 25 lakh qualified youth registered with the Telangana State Public Services Commission. The KCR govt failed to provide jobs or honour the promise of giving an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 to jobless youths. Similarly, against 22 lakh homeless families, not even 22,000 received the promised 2-BHK houses,” he said.

He said that while the BJP government was misleading the people by using the titles like ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘Make In India’, the BRS government was cheating by using names like 'Rythu Bandhu', 'Dalit Bandhu' or 'Kalyana Laxmi'. In reality, he said, the welfare schemes did not reach the common people. Lakhs of farmers are still waiting for their crop loans up to Rs. 1 lakh to be waived off as promised by the Chief Minister 2018.

Similarly, the career of lakhs of students has been ruined as the BRS government did not clear Fee Reimbursement dues or deposit scholarship amount, he added.