Nation, Politics

Revanth attacks BRS for failing to complete irrigation projects

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Mar 3, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy said that the BRS government tried to hand over the region to the mining mafia, but Ponnam Prabhakar had thwarted it. (Photo: DC)
Warangal: Hitting out at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for failing to ensure the completion of the Gauravelli and Gandepalli irrigation projects, Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday promised to complete them within six months of coming to power. He reminded that the Congress government had initiated the works in 2013.

Offering prayers at the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple in Kothakonda, Revanth Reddy interacted with the oustees of the Gandepalli project in Akkannapet mandal of Husnabad on the 18th day of his Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan padayatra.

Earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy visited the Sarvai Papanna fort in Sarvaipet village of Saidapur mandal and paid tribute to Sardar Sarvai Papanna. He was accompanied by former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and former MLA A. Praveen Reddy.

“The time has come to revolt against the rulers, as they are not in a mood to wipe out the problems of the people. Deriving inspiration from Sarvai Papanna, with the same fighting spirit, people must fight against the BRS government and dethrone it,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said that the BRS government tried to hand over the region to the mining mafia, but Ponnam Prabhakar had thwarted it.

The PCC chief also promised to transform the Khilashapur and Sarvai Papanna forts into national tourist areas, and add the story of Sarvai Papanna to school syllabi for future generations to draw inspiration.

Continuing his attack on the ruling party, Revanth Reddy said that K. Chandrashekhar Rao had effectively announced his retirement by transforming the TRS into BRS.

“Since he has grown old, he should live his remaining life in his farmhouse. His party leaders are also wishing the same. That is why they are openly giving statements that his son K.T. Rama Rao will be the next Chief Minister. People must bid him bye and welcome the Congress government,” he said.

He said that the Congress government will also sanction Rs 2 lakh for shelter-less poor families.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, tpcc chief a. revanth reddy, congress governments, sardar sarvai papanna, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), minister k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


