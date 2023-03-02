  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 02 Mar 2023 BRS to hold protest ...
Nation, Politics

BRS to hold protest rallies across TS on Friday against cylinder price hike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 2, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2023, 1:19 am IST
BRS to hold rallies against the Centre's decision to hike the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50. (ANI Photo)
 BRS to hold rallies against the Centre's decision to hike the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50. (ANI Photo)

HYDERABAD: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to hold protest rallies in all Assembly constituency headquarters, towns and mandal headquarters across the state on March 3, Friday, against the Centre's decision to hike the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50.

BRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao held a teleconference with ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, district party presidents on Wednesday and instructed them to organise protest rallies involving people especially women in large numbers. He also asked party leaders to hold agitation programmes across the state against cylinder price rise and to highlight what he called the “lopsided policies” of the BJP government at the Centre on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

Strongly condemning the price hike, Rama Rao came down heavily on the BJP-led government at the Centre for increasing the price of domestic cylinders sharply by Rs 50 and that of commercial cylinders by Rs 350.

"It has become a norm for the BJP government at the Centre to increase the price of cylinders soon after the polling for Assembly elections ends in States. The BJP government resorted to steep hike in cylinder prices soon after Assembly elections polling in Nagaland and Meghalaya ended on February 27. Common people are already burdened with higher fuel prices and essential commodities. At this stage, imposing additional burden on common people will make their lives more miserable," Rama Rao said.

"Is it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gift to the women folk of the country ahead of International Women's Day on March 8?" Rama Rao questioned.
He instructed party leaders and cadre to organise protest rallies in a unique manner to highlight the plight of common people due to price rise.

Rama Rao stated that the price of domestic LPG cylinder prior to the Modi government coming to power in 2014 was Rs 400 which has now reached to nearly Rs 1,200 under Modi regime in the last nine years.

He accused the Modi government of deceiving women from poorer sections by introducing "PM Ujjwala Scheme" to provide LPG connections and now making cylinders unaffordable for them by increasing prices sharply.

Rama Rao demanded the Centre to roll back the cylinder price hike immediately and not resort to any more hikes in the future.

...
Tags: lpg cylinder price hike, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), rallies
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

LPG cylinders to cost Rs 50 more for domestic users
Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

While GO 58 was issued to regularise plots up to 125 sq yards for applicants from BPL (below poverty line) free of cost, GO 59 pertains to regularising land held by individuals other than the BPL category. (Representational image)

TS revises GO 59 for land regularisation under LRS

The state government is stepping up pressure once more on the issue of procurement. (Representational images: ANI)

TS govt-Centre headed for another Rabi paddy procurement showdown

Relatives of the student protesting in front of the college on Wednesday. Photo: K. Durga Rao

Twitterati slam college, education system after student commits suicide in Hyderabad



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR appoints BRS functionaries in UP, Maharashtra

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain quit Delhi govt as SC denies relief to Dy CM

In this file photo dated, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in New Delhi. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK general secretary as SC rejects Paneerselvam's plea

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI file photo)

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->