BJP to restart Bandi's Praja Sangrama Yatra with a difference

Praja Sangrama Yatra convener Dr Gangidi Manohar Reddy said that BJP central leadership is keen on taking up the sixth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra in Telangana state. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The BJP leadership is planning to restart state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra, with a dfference. Instead of a padayatra, Sanjay and many BJP leaders could hold separate bus yatras in order to cover more constituencies as the party expects a snap poll in the state.

Sanjay has so far covered 57 constituencies and 1,592 in 120 days in the five phases of his padayatra.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Praja Sangrama Yatra convener Dr Gangidi Manohar Reddy said that BJP central leadership is keen on taking up the sixth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra in Telangana state. “There is no chance of holding a padayatra and the planning for a bus yatra,” he said. “A decision will be taken on wether one or more buses will be pressed into service to reach all constituencies,”

Sanjay’s padayatra had established the BJP is an alternative to the BRS, said T. Veerender Goud, Praja Sangrama Yatra co-convener. “BJP identified problems of the people in the state and people expressed their grievances during the padayatra,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay on Thursday said the BJP will repeat in Telangana, its electoral successes in Nagaland and Tripura. Speaking during victory celebrations of the BJP’s win in the two states, Sanjay said credit for these victories went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda, he said.

In Telangana, he said, the BJP would fulfill the aspirations of the people who fought hard for a separate state. “In addition to existing welfare schemes, the BJP, after it comes to power in Telangana, will implement more and better welfare schemes,” he said.

Sanjay said it was only the BJP which can could Telangana back on to the rails and strengthen its economy. “The people are waiting to vote BJP to power in the state, and the entire country is waiting to celebrate the BJP’s victory here,” he said.

Elsewhere, Sanjay condemned the decision of the state government to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for withholding assent to 10 Bills. By doing so, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had insulted the Governor yet again, he alleged.

"What wrong did the Governor commit? Is it wrong to reject the nomination of Kaushik Redddy as MLC under Governor's quota who has criminal antecedents? Keeping this issue in mind, the Chief Minister has been humiliating the Governor since then. The CM has no respect for women. In his first term as CM, there was not a single woman in his cabinet. This shows his discrimination towards women," Sanjay alleged.

Sanjay reminded that the CM used to touch the feet of previous governor E.S.L. Narasimhan frequently but showed utter disregard for the Governor's post after a woman took over.

"No protocol was followed for Dr Soundararajan, who is the First Citizen of the state. Not just CM and ministers, even officials were forced to violate protocol. The CM confines himself to Pragathi Bhavan and farmhouse. He never meets people. The Governor took the initiative to meet the people at Raj Bhavan to hear and resolve the issues of people. Unable to digest this, the CM targeted the Governor and humiliated her," Sanjay alleged.