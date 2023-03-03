  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 02 Mar 2023 BJP to restart Bandi ...
Nation, Politics

BJP to restart Bandi's Praja Sangrama Yatra with a difference

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Mar 3, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Praja Sangrama Yatra convener Dr Gangidi Manohar Reddy said that BJP central leadership is keen on taking up the sixth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra in Telangana state. (Photo: Twitter)
 Praja Sangrama Yatra convener Dr Gangidi Manohar Reddy said that BJP central leadership is keen on taking up the sixth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra in Telangana state. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The BJP leadership is planning to restart state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra, with a dfference. Instead of a padayatra, Sanjay and many BJP leaders could hold separate bus yatras in order to cover more constituencies as the party expects a snap poll in the state.

Sanjay has so far covered 57 constituencies and 1,592 in 120 days in the five phases of his padayatra.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Praja Sangrama Yatra convener Dr Gangidi Manohar Reddy said that BJP central leadership is keen on taking up the sixth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra in Telangana state. “There is no chance of holding a padayatra and the planning for a bus yatra,” he said. “A decision will be taken on wether one or more buses will be pressed into service to reach all constituencies,”

Sanjay’s padayatra had established the BJP is an alternative to the BRS, said T. Veerender Goud, Praja Sangrama Yatra co-convener. “BJP identified problems of the people in the state and people expressed their grievances during the padayatra,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay on Thursday said the BJP will repeat in Telangana, its electoral successes in Nagaland and Tripura.  Speaking during victory celebrations of the BJP’s win in the two states, Sanjay said credit for these victories went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda, he said.

In Telangana, he said, the BJP would fulfill the aspirations of the people who fought hard for a separate state. “In addition to existing welfare schemes, the BJP, after it comes to power in Telangana, will implement more and better welfare schemes,” he said.

Sanjay said it was only the BJP which can could Telangana back on to the rails and strengthen its economy. “The people are waiting to vote BJP to power in the state, and the entire country is waiting to celebrate the BJP’s victory here,” he said.

Elsewhere, Sanjay condemned the decision of the state government to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for withholding assent to 10 Bills. By doing so, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had insulted the Governor yet again, he alleged.

"What wrong did the Governor commit? Is it wrong to reject the nomination of Kaushik Redddy as MLC under Governor's quota  who has criminal antecedents? Keeping this issue in mind, the Chief Minister has been humiliating the Governor since then. The CM has no respect for women. In his first term as CM, there was not a single woman in his cabinet. This shows his discrimination towards women," Sanjay alleged.

Sanjay reminded that the CM used to touch the feet of previous governor E.S.L. Narasimhan frequently but showed utter disregard for the Governor's post after a woman took over.

"No protocol was followed for Dr Soundararajan, who is the First Citizen of the state. Not just CM and ministers, even officials were forced to violate protocol. The CM confines himself to Pragathi Bhavan and farmhouse. He never meets people. The Governor took the initiative to meet the people at Raj Bhavan to hear and resolve the issues of people. Unable to digest this, the CM targeted the Governor and humiliated her," Sanjay alleged.

 

...
Tags: praja sangrama yatra, bjp leaders, bjp state chief bandi sanjay kumar, gangidi manohar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Raunaq Yar Khan was coronated as the Nizam IX of the dynasty. (Photo by arrangement)

Asaf Jahi family coronates Raunaq Yar Khan as Nizam IX, slams Azmet Jah

Hon'ble Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: Wikipedia)

AP to move CJI for regular hearing in 3 Capitals case

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HC slams officials for non-functional toilet at govt junior college for girls

Satellite imagery showing how forest land was encroached between 2003 and 2017. (By Arrangement)

Satellite imagery that speaks the truth, falls by wayside in podu land patta rush



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Manik Saha wins seat, possibly a second term as CM of Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flashes the victory sign as he arrives to receive the 'Certificate of Election' after winning in the Tripura Assembly elections from the Town Bardowali constituency, in West Tripura district, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Congress plenary to discuss alliances for 2024 elections

The plenary will primarily endorse the president Mallikarjun Kharge and pave the way for the new working committee led by him. (PTI Photo)

AIMIM chief backs quota for backward Muslims, repeal of 'draconian' laws

The party condemned the recent efforts by a few 'self-proclaimed leaders' to 'legitimise Sangh Parivar' and enter into 'talks' with saffron outfits. These have no legal validity. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo: DC)

Uddhav Thackeray fell at Sharad Pawar's feet for CM's post: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur (PTI)

Rahul's 'My Experiments with Love' speech enthralls Cong plenary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress' 85th Plenary session on its 3rd day, in Nava Raipur, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->