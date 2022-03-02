Nation Politics 02 Mar 2022 KTR quizzes Centre&r ...
Nation, Politics

KTR quizzes Centre’s flawed policies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 2, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
KTR said independent bodies like CII should not hesitate to question wrong policies of the Centre which were obstructing country's growth
KT Rama Rao while addressing a CII event here on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)
 KT Rama Rao while addressing a CII event here on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Industries and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao called upon industry bodies like the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) to question the 'flawed policies' of the Centre on industrial and economic fronts. Rama Rao was addressing a CII event here on Wednesday. He said independent bodies like CII should not hesitate to question wrong policies of the Centre which were obstructing the growth of the country's economy and development.

He came down heavily on the Centre for sanctioning funds and projects to states on 'political grounds' and ignoring a progressive state like Telangana, which emerged as the fourth largest contributor to India's GDP within seven years of formation.

 

"The CII should ask the Central government why it is so when we manufacture more expensive items and import cheaper ones? What is this logic? On one side we talk about Atma Nirbhar Bharat and self-reliance and on the other side our policies are so flawed that even if we want to manufacture in the country, it's more expensive. How do you survive in this environment?” Rao questioned.

Pointing out that China and India's GDP remained almost equal till 1980s but China's GDP has exceeded India by six times in the past 35 years, Rama Rao said, "I have been requesting the government of India, if you want to compete with China, you need to think on scale.

 

China has large industrial parks. Why is size important? It brings down the cost of production. Today, Telangana is conceptualising a pharma city which is about 14,000 acres. We have already set up India’s largest industrial textile park in Warangal and we have been asking the Government of India to support us. First there is a policy paralysis in Delhi. They don’t listen. I am not saying that Investments are not coming. But they are not coming as much as they are needed."

"Today we are witnessing a war between Russia and Ukraine. I am sure many Indians have thought of this and so have I. What is our position on making our own missiles, our own defence systems and ammunition? About two years ago, the Government of India was conceptualising the defence industrial production corridor. I went to the then defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman ji and told her that the most logical destination for this to be was between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, because of the existing ecosystem. Hyderabad has a large number of defence PSUs and so does Bengaluru. So, it makes a great sense of deal to have this corridor between these two large cities. She said the decision was already made and it would be Bundelkhand. I want Uttar Pradesh to grow, but will it attract Lockheed Martin or some of the large aerospace companies? I asked her. But she said no and that the decision had already been made," Rama Rao said.

 

Stating that he had nothing against UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Rama Rao said, "For India to grow, support the states that are doing really well. I am all for supporting UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. I have nothing against them. I want them to do well.

But our policymaking has to be in sync with strengths. You can't say because Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats and Telangana has just 17, we won't do it here and that UP has Yogi and he is upyogi (useful) to the Centre and K. Chandrashekar Rao is in Telangana and he isn't useful to us, so we won't set up the corridor here. Telangana is also part of this country."

 

...
Tags: it minister k.t. rama rao, confederation of indian industries (cii)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

News

Class X student beaten to death by classmates

High tension prevailed in Manthani at the site of unfinished two-bedroom houses when people claiming to be applicants came to evacuate another set of people who had already occupied the houses and put their locks on them. (DC file photo)

Ruckus as people occupy unfinished 2BHK houses

Counting of offerings made in the 497 hundis placed at various points has been going on since February 22 at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). (Representational Image/ DC)

Medaram hundi counting to restart today

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (By arrangement)

AP sends representatives to Poland, Hungary for safe return of stranded people



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC decimates opposition in Bengal civic polls, wins 102 of 108 municipalities

Citizens show their identification cards as they wait to cast their votes, during the West Bengal Municipal polls, in Birbhum district (PTI)

KCR’s Mumbai tour draws national attention

Telangana CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flashes the victory sign, during a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi says it's a government which divides people

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Punjab Assembly elections: 17.77 percent voting till 11 am

Citizens undergo thermal screening as they wait to cast their votes a polling station during Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. Polling is underway for all 117 seats in Punjab. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->