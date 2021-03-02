Nation Politics 02 Mar 2021 Chinese hackers targ ...
Nation, Politics

Chinese hackers target Indian vaccine makers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KRISHNA N. DAS
Published Mar 2, 2021, 7:56 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2021, 8:55 am IST
Chinese hacking group APT10, also known as Stone Panda, identified gaps in the IT infra and supply chain software of Bharat Biotech and SII
In the case of Serum Institute, hackers have found a number of their public servers running weak web servers, these are vulnerable web servers. — Representational image
NEW DELHI: A Chinese state-backed hacking group has in recent weeks targeted the IT systems of two Indian vaccine makers whose coronavirus shots are being used in the country’s immunisation campaign, cyber intelligence firm Cyfirma told Reuters.

Rivals China and India have both sold or gifted Covid-19 shots to many countries. India produces over 60 per cent of all vaccines sold in the world. Goldman Sachs-backed
Cyfirma, based in Singapore and Tokyo, said Chinese hacking group APT10, also known as Stone Panda, had identified gaps and vulnerabilities in the IT infrastructure and supply chain software of Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker.

 

“The real motivation here is actually exfiltrating intellectual property and getting competitive advantage over Indian pharmaceutical companies,” said Cyfirma chief executive Kumar Ritesh, formerly a top cyber official with British foreign intelligence agency MI6. He said APT10 was actively targeting SII, which is making the AstraZeneca vaccine for many countries and will soon start bulk-manufacturing Novavax shots.

“In the case of Serum Institute, they have found a number of their public servers running weak web servers, these are vulnerable web servers,” Ritesh said, referring to the hackers. “They have spoken about weak web application, they are also talking about weak content-management system. It’s quite alarming.”

 

...
Tags: chinese hackers target indian vaccine manufacturers it systems, covid vaccine, serum institute of india, bharat biotech, novovax, astrazeneca, cyfirma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


