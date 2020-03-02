Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2020 One crore for IB sta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One crore for IB staffer Ankit Sharma family: Kejriwal

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2020, 4:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 4:28 pm IST
Sharma's body was fished out of a drain in Chand Bagh area last week
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an honorarium of Rs 1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma who lost his life in the northeast Delhi's communal violence.

Kejriwal said a family member of Sharma will also be given a government job.

 

“Ankit Sharma was a brave officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given an honorarium of Rs 1 crore, and a job to one person of his family. May his soul rest in peace,” the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

Tags: ankit sharma, delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal, northeast delhi, delhi riots, delhi unrest, delhi burning, delhi death toll, delhi murder, anti-caa, intelligence bureau staffer death, chand bagh, delhi death compensation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


