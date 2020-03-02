Centre will nail people behind CAA rumours

Minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy at the ISB on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy blamed the recent riots in Delhi on rumour-mongering and misinformation on social media.

Mr Reddy, while delivering the inaugural address of the Policy Conclave at the Indian School of Business (ISB), while referring to the Opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, claimed a section of the people was unwilling to participate in dialogue and instead was spreading rumours.

The Secunderabad MP said it was unfortunate that many innocent people had lost their lives and property in Delhi, including a constable.

“An Intelligence Bureau official also fell victim to evil designs and rumours unleashed by a section of political parties and media. A section of social media added fuel to this fire,” he said.

Mr Reddy said the Narendra Modi government was determined to uncover the truth and the “conspiracy” that triggered the riots.

Mr Reddy spoke at length on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. “Citizenship Amendment Act does not seek to revoke the citizenship of any Indian citizen but grants it to minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have been facing persecution based on religious grounds,” he said.

Mr Reddy said the nation was partitioned on the basis of religion, against the wishes of the people.

“It was assumed that the rights of minorities would be protected. In 1950, the prime ministers of both countries signed an agreement requiring steps to be taken for this. However, while India respected its commitment, Pakistan violated it. Now where will these minorities go,” he asked.

The minister claimed that Citizenship Amendment Act was in line with the views and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and even the then Congress. “On what basis are they opposing it now,” Mr Reddy asked.