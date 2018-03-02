search on deccanchronicle.com
Total prohibition of liquor will lead to mafia: Kamal Haasan

He also argued against total prohibition, as “forcing such a decision” would lead to spawning of more social problems.
CHENNAI: Outlining policies of his newly launched political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Thursday said his outfit was opposed to Neet, which he claimed would only push Tamil Nadu backwards. He also argued against total prohibition, as “forcing such a decision” would lead to spawning of more social problems. 

Writing in his weekly column in a Tamil magazine, Kamal, being candid as he is known to be, Kamal accused political parties of taking about prohibition at the drop of a hat only to cater to the “women vote bank”.  “My opinion is that we cannot make the entire society hate liquor. If we ever do that, it would only lead to bigger crimes as spurious liquor will make way into the (black market),” Kamal said.

 

