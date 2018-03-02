search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Not May but November: NDA wants Karnataka polls delay?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALA CHAUHAN
Published Mar 2, 2018, 2:43 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 2:43 am IST
The Congress has an upper hand in the State right now, and the fight is clearly between Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Could Karnataka become the first state where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to hold state and parliamentary elections simultaneously will come to fruition, setting into motion a chain of events that could change India's electoral history forever?

High level sources have told this newspaper that Assembly elections to the state could be deferred for six months and held along with the Assembly polls of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, which are scheduled for later this year. Requesting anonymity, the source told Deccan Chronicle on Thursday that the state government was in receipt of a letter from the Centre which asks the State government to consider a  proposal to defer Assembly elections for six months and hold them alongside other states in November, under the Prime Minister’s call for ‘one nation; one election’ strategy that the central government claims will help save massive government resources and manpower.

 

The Centre has reportedly proposed to the Congress-led government that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could even continue as the caretaker government till such time.

High level officials in the State government have refused to confirm receiving such a letter. They said however, that “it (the news on deferring the elections) has been around for the last two weeks. Despite the fact that elections are due in May, there is no confirmation about the election date from the Election Commission. That alone is a pointer in that direction,” the official source said.
The source also said that the BJP may be wanting to buy time to build a stronger case for the BJP's re-election in Karnataka.

“The Congress has an upper hand in the State right now, and the fight is clearly between Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” the source added.

The report follows a meeting convened by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the capital, of all its chief ministers and deputy chief ministers to give shape to the proposed  “one nation, one election” plan.

Unlikely, say experts
The legal fraternity said the issue of postponement of assembly elections in Karnataka was highly unlikely. While former additional solicitor general, K.N. Bhat felt it was possible, senior counsel of Supreme Court, Mohan Katarki said it was almost impossible to postpone the elections under the present circumstances.

Tags: karnataka assembly elections, narendra modi, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Terror content ordered to be taken off within an hour: EU to web firms

Brussels is looking for ways to combat online extremism amid growing alarm about the use of sites like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter as forums to radicalise and recruit, especially by the Islamic State group.
 

World’s first 'Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

SRK, Big B pay touching tribute to Sridevi on Twitter after seeing her for last time

Sridevi was aged 54 at the time of her death.
 

Here are the essentials of Holi detox

Traditionally Holi colours were made from herbs and spring flowers and such preparations had therapeutic effect on our health. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple’s all-touch keyboard for Macbook could change the way you type

The patent shows Apple’s intention to use an OLED panel for the keyboard panel whereas the other half remains the same like conventional laptops. (Representative Image)
 

Period pains are as painful as a heart attack or migraine, say doctors

Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RS poll: JD(S) to seek Congress backing?

CM Siddaramaiah and Janata Dal(S) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy in a file photo

Bengaluru: One-time loyalist Lehar Singh Siroya, BSY not on talking terms

BJP leaders B.S. Yeddyurappa, Shobha Karandlaje and B. Sriramulu at the launch of the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Hosapete on Wednesday

Karnataka: NaMo is Namage Mosa, says Dinesh Gundurao

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the launch of developmental programmes in Bagalkote on Wednesday

Indrani Mukerjea's bribe allegation triggered Karti arrest, linked ex-Finmin father

Karti Chidambaram escorted by policemen to the Patiala House court in New Delhi on Wednesday. — PTI

2019 Lok Sabha polls: PM to meet BJP CMs, deputy CMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will will address the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled state governments on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham