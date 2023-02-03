  
Finance minister to brief MPs on 'pro-people' Budget on Friday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Feb 3, 2023, 12:27 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2023, 12:27 am IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday give a “crash course” to BJP MPs on the “pro-people” Budget presented by the Modi government. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday give a “crash course” to BJP MPs on the “pro-people” Budget presented by the Modi government in Parliament on Wednesday. Ms Sitharaman had briefed Union ministers about the Budget after tabling it in Parliament and will now be briefing party MPs of both the Houses about it.

With the general elections slated for early next year, this Budget was the last full Budget before the 2024 electoral battle. The Modi government and the ruling BJP has been hoping to further strengthen its influence on the middle class, youth, women and the rural belt, mainly farmers, and those engaged in the allied sectors like dairy, fishery among others, through the Budget.

After the Budget was presented in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the Budget “will fulfil the dreams of an aspirational society, including poor people, middle class people and farmers”.

The middle class, youth, women and farming community are considered as the strong support base of the BJP and the party leadership has tasked its leaders to highlight in “plain language” the “benefits” provided in the Budget to them.

BJP president J.P. Nadda held a meeting on Thursday with Union ministers in Parliament regarding the Budget.

The BJP has started a 12-day nationwide campaign that will see discussions, press conferences and seminars on the Budget in all districts of the country.

Union ministers will be holding press conferences in 50 cities, including state capitals, on February 4 and 5 on the Budget.

