KCR's public meeting on Sunday: BRS leaders sweat it out at Nanded

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 3, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2023, 12:54 am IST
BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will address the public meeting. The rally has been planned to admit local leaders from various parties in Maharashtra into BRS. (Photo: Twitter: @trspartyonline)
Hyderabad: BRS leaders and workers have been camping in Nanded for the past few days to ensure a grand success of the first rally of BRS outside Telangana, slated for February 5. BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will address the public meeting. The rally has been planned to admit local leaders from various parties in Maharashtra into BRS.

Endowments minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, government whip Balka Suman, MLAs Jogu Ramanna and G. Vittal Reddy, TSIIC chairman Gyadari Balamallu and civil supplies corporation chairman Sardar Ravinder Singh are camping in Delhi for the last two weeks. Some more ministers, MLAs and MLCs will reach Nanded after the first day of the Budget session.

BRS leaders have been touring various towns and villages in Nanded district and interacting with sarpanches, ward members, former MLAs, SC, ST and BC leaders, students and farmers organisations urging them to join BRS in the presence of Chandrashekar Rao on February 5. They are highlighting the myriad welfare schemes of the BRS government in Telangana and assuring the locals that they would be implemented in Maharashtra if BRS comes to power.

