Nation Politics 02 Feb 2022 No proposal from TS ...
Nation, Politics

No proposal from TS gets Finance Minister's nod

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 2, 2022, 1:47 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2022, 8:23 am IST
The TRS decided to stall the budget session of Parliament demanding funds and projects for Telangana
The state government sought nearly Rs 60,000 crore towards pending funds and projects. (PTI)
 The state government sought nearly Rs 60,000 crore towards pending funds and projects. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: The union budget on Friday came as a rude shock to the state government, which had high hopes of getting pending funds and projects in the budget.

The state government sought nearly Rs 60,000 crore towards pending funds and projects. None of the demands or requests made by the state government found a mention in the budget.

 

Angered at this, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) decided to stall the budget session of Parliament demanding funds and projects for Telangana. TRS MPs already boycotted President's address to Parliament on Monday alleging the Centre's discrimination towards Telangana. The TRS MPs will continue their agitation programmes in Parliament in the budget session to press their demands.

The Telangana government sought national status for Kaleshwaram project, setting up of IIM, Navodaya Vidayalayas, Bayyaram steel factory, Kazipet railway coach factory, tribal university, six industrial corridors, funds to Kakatiya mega textile park, Hyderabad Pharma City, revival of ITIR Hyderabad, Rs 25,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya etc but no announcements were made in this regard in the budget.

 

Ahead of the budget, for the first time, the Chief Minister and his ministers wrote a series of letters to union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the past one month seeking funds and projects for Telangana in union budget 2022-23.
Minister for industries, IT, MA&UD, handlooms and textiles K. T. Rama Rao, finance minister T. Harish Rao and tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod wrote to Nirmala Sitharaman and other union ministers seeking nearly Rs 60,000 crore to Telangana in the budget while former MP B. Vinod Kumar wrote to railway minister seeking completion of pending railway projects and announcement of new railway lines for Telangana in the railway budget.

 

Rama Rao sought Rs 22,757 crore for his departments which include Rs 7,800 crore for urban development, Rs 954 crore for textiles and handlooms, Rs 14,000 crore for Hyderabad Pharma City,  besides seeking revival of Hyderabad ITIR project, national project status to either Kaleshwaram or Palamuru Rangareddy project.

Harish Rao sought Rs 5,205 crore for Mission Kakatiya, Rs 19,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha as recommended by Niti Aayog, Rs 723 crore special grant, Rs 495 crore CSS funds diverted to AP in 2014-15, IGST arrears Rs 210 crore, local bodies grants Rs 817 crore and BRDF arrears Rs 900 crore.

 

Vinod Kumar sought Rs 10,000 crore for pending railway projects. Satyavathi Rathod sought 'national festival status' to Medaram Jatara and sanction Rs 300 crore for the same.

This apart, the state government has been demanding the Centre to fulfil promises made to Telangana in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, such as setting up of tribal university, Bayyaram steel factory, Kazipet railway coach factory etc. and announce them in the union budget.

...
Tags: union budget, rs 60000 crore pending funds sought by telangana, kcr ministers seek funds from nirmala
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 02 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Ramakrishna Reddy said the government is crediting salaries into accounts of the employees as per the new PRC and hence a cancellation of the GOs is not possible. — By arrangement

Fresh talks fail to resolve issues, employees to continue protests

People visit a crowded Marina beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

India reports over 1.61 lakh Covid cases, 1,733 fatalities

It is the responsibility of the government to pay the salaries on the 1st of every month. Therefore, we have taken steps to do so in collaboration with the DDOs and STOs. Steps have already been taken to pay the salaries of about 3. 53 lakh pensioners and 3.97 lakh regular employees, says SS Rawat, spl principal secy to ministry of finance. — DC file image/C. Narayana Rao

Govt. employees to get new salaries without any reduction, crediting of wages begins

Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao addressing press meet on the Union budget (R/Pavan/DC)

KCR questions 'golmaal' Budget



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tension along Arunachal, Assam border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during their meeting in Guwahati on Monday, January 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann likely to contest from Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

Top court lifts suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP legislators

Supreme Court (PTI)

FCRA registration: SC to hear plea against Centre's decision on Tuesday

Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear on Tuesday a petition which has sought quashing of the Centre's alleged decision by which 5,789 entities lost their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration. (Photo:PTI)

Akhilesh picks bastion, Bhim Army chief to take on Yogi

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->