KCR questions 'golmaal' Budget

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao termed the Union Budget “golmaal” which has nothing to offer for any section of people. Rao said that the Budget had left SC, ST, BC people, minorities, farming community, the poor, those in hereditary professions, and employees in utter despair.

Addressing a press conference at Pragathi Bhavan, the CM said the Budget “has no direction or intent and it is useless and purposeless.” The Budget speech was “hollow and nothing but a jugglery of words."

Rao criticised on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for referring to the Bhagavad Gita in her speech to highlight ‘dharma’. “In reality she resorted to adharma,” he said.

Rao wondered what pur pose the Budget would serve. “It has allocations of just `12,000 crore to SCs and STs, whose population is 40 crore. There are no sufficient allocations for agriculture, The subsidies on fertilisers were cut.

Food subsidies were cut. Allocations are not sufficient for health, education or any sector,” Rao said. The Centre has only heaped praises on itself while sending the common man to depression, he said