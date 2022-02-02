Nation Politics 02 Feb 2022 AP tells government ...
Nation, Politics

AP tells government staff, no recovery from salaries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 2, 2022, 9:30 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2022, 10:14 am IST
The CS said the government has already issued orders raising the retirement age for employees from 60 to 62 years
Chief secretary Sameer Sharma said the salaries were being remitted to the employees’ accounts by Tuesday night. (DC)
VIJAYAWADA: The AP government announced on Tuesday that salaries of all government employees have been increased and refuted the allegation that the salaries are decreasing based on the new PRC.

Chief secretary Sameer Sharma said the salaries were being remitted to the employees’ accounts by Tuesday night. For some employees, the salaries will be deposited in their accounts by Wednesday.

Addressing a press meet here, Sharma said the salaries of all the employees have increased. Chief minister Jagan has insisted that there should not be any instance of a reduction in salary. He appealed to union leaders to be mindful of the present financial situation of the state. 

 

He urged the leaders and employees to withdraw the decision for an indefinite strike as the employees are inseparable from the government. “The HRA issues will be discussed and we have invited the union leaders for talks to see what best the chief minister can do for the employees,” he said.

The CS said the government has already issued orders raising the retirement age for employees from 60 to 62 years.  A 20 per cent discount on housing for them is announced apart from other benefits. 

SS Rawat, special principal secretary to the ministry of finance, said, "It is the responsibility of the government to pay the salaries on the 1st of every month. Therefore, we have taken steps to do so in collaboration with the DDOs and STOs. Steps have already been taken to pay the salaries of about 3. 53 lakh pensioners and 3.97 lakh regular employees.  

 

