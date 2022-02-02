Nation Current Affairs 02 Feb 2022 Fresh talks fail to ...
Fresh talks fail to resolve issues, employees to continue protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 2, 2022, 9:58 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2022, 10:17 am IST
Adviser to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna assured them that there would be no recovery from their salaries
Ramakrishna Reddy said the government is crediting salaries into accounts of the employees as per the new PRC and hence a cancellation of the GOs is not possible. — By arrangement
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday promised its employees that there will not be any recoveries from their salaries under the new PRC mode.

The government resumed the consultation process with the protesting employees in which the leaders of the PRC struggle committee reiterated its demand for cancellation of the GO on the PRC as a prerequisite to resume the talks.  Adviser to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna assured them that there would be no recovery from their salaries.

 

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Bostsa Satyanarayana alo joined the meeting from the government side  while employee leaders Suryanarayana, Venkateswarlu, Bandi Srinivasa and Venkatrami Reddy attended the consultations.

Employee leaders demanded that the government cancel three GOs issued for the implementation of 11 (new) PRC, dismissal of CCA, reduction of HRA etc. They later said the government turned down their three demands. They objected to the “forceful” disbursal of salaries to the employees under the new PRC.
They said the employees will continue protests including the indefinite strike from February 7.

 

Ramakrishna Reddy said the government is crediting salaries into accounts of the employees as per the new PRC and hence a cancellation of the GOs is not possible. The government will not effect recoveries from salaries of the employees. “We will continue talks with the employees to correct the mistakes, if any,” he said and appealed to the employees to cancel their strike plan in view of the financial difficulties of the state.

