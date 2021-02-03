Nation Politics 02 Feb 2021 Take action on MLA R ...
Nation, Politics

Take action on MLA Ramesh Babu for not visiting his constituency for a year: Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2021, 12:31 am IST
State Congress Secretary Adi Srinivas said that Vemulawada is lagging behind in terms of development for the last six years
The temple town doesn’t have an underground drainage system, it has been announced as a revenue division but there is no office. — DC Image
Vemulawada: During his visit to Vemulawada, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had said that Vemulawada and Sircilla were like his two eyes, and that he would develop the temple town also. “When Rama Rao is taking responsibility of the development of the temple town, where is Vemulawada MLA Chennamneni Ramesh Babu,” asked state Congress secretary, Adi Srinivas on Tuesday.

Speaking to presspersons, Srinivas, who has filed a case questioning Ramesh Babu’s citizenship, said that the TRS leader had promised the people that he would be available to them round the clock but had gone to Germany after winning the election.

 

For the last six years, Vemulawada is lagging behind in terms of development, the Congress leader said. What happened to the promise of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao that he would release Rs 450 crore for the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, Srinivas asked.

The TRS government did not fulfill any promise it made to the people of the Vemulawada constituency. The oustees of villages affected by the Mid Manair reservoir have not received the compensation of Rs 5.04 lakh each, work on the left and right canal works of the Kalikota Suramma project have not yet started. In Rudrangi, there are no signs of the promised 30-bed hospital and of the girls degree college in Vemulawada, Srinivas said.

 

The temple town doesn’t have an underground drainage system, it has been announced as a revenue division but there is no office. There is no trust board for the famous Vemulawada temple, the VMDA office is in Hyderabad. Steps are not taken to shift the office to Vemulawada and there are no signs of development of Gudi Cheruvu, Srinivas said.

When Rama Rao issued orders that the government will take action against the village sarpanch if even a tree in the village dies, why is action not being taken against Ramesh Babu who did not come to the constituency from a year, Srinivas asked.

 

During the tenure of Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy, the Chandurthi and Vemulawada regions received water but there is no development under the TRS government. People are watching every move of the TRS and are not in a mood to believe their false promises, he added.

...
Tags: vemulawada temple, ktr, sircilla, chennamaneni ramesh babu, mid manair reservoir oustees, kalikota suramma project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


