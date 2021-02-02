Memes mock Union Budget, compared to Madanapalli double murder case

TIRUPATI: Netizens started a new meme-fest on microblogging sites soon after union finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman tabled the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament on Monday.

With increase in fuel prices presented in the budget, majority of people have been left disappointed. This has led to them sharing their concerns on social media through memes and trolls.

As Nirmala Seetharaman is married to Parakala Prabhakar, who belongs to a noted political family that held key positions in united AP, Telugu people had pinned high hopes on the union budget, expecting funds and announcements for the state. However, their hopes got dashed.

This made netizens mock the budget. Taking out references from popular movies, they shared hilarious posts. They referred to scenes from movies like Mr. Bean, Golmaal, 3 Idiots and so on. Posts also differentiated between commerce and science students in understanding the budget.

The most interesting of the meme was from a user of Andhra Pradesh, who linked the union budget to Madanapalli double murder case. “Chudagane #bhakths motham satyalokam loniki vellipoyaru”, which means – On seeing the budget, all devotees had gone into Satyalokam.

The meme, which has GIF of Mr. Bean, also carried the following – “Eeyyyyyyy ee budget pettindi meme (This budget was presented by us)”, “Modi is coming”, “Amithsha is coming”, “Work is done, thanks to nirmalakkai (Nirmala sister) elevation”.