'We'll take care of them': Jaishankar lauds govt's efforts to evacuate Indians

ANI
Published Feb 2, 2020, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2020, 2:23 pm IST
As many as 647 Indians have been rescued from Wuhan - a Chinese city of 11 million people which is epicentre of new strain of coronavirus.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday lauded the Narendra Modi-led government for its efforts in evacuating more than 600 Indians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and remarked that it understands its responsibility of reaching out to the troubled Indians anywhere in the world. (Photo: ANI)
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday lauded the Narendra Modi-led government for its efforts in evacuating more than 600 Indians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and remarked that it understands its responsibility of reaching out to the troubled Indians anywhere in the world. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday lauded the Narendra Modi-led government for its efforts in evacuating more than 600 Indians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and remarked that it understands its responsibility of reaching out to the troubled Indians anywhere in the world.

Speaking at the Tamils Association Programme in New Delhi, Jaishankar said that Centre in the past five years has developed a system where "any Indian in trouble anywhere in the world" is reached out to and looked after.

 

"I can say with great pride that under this government, we have developed a system by which any Indian in trouble, anywhere in the world, we look after them. We are there for them. People today go out with confidence that if something will happen, their government will be there to back them," Jaishankar said.

"Even today, for example, many of our students were there in the Chinese city of Wuhan. We have worked really hard and brought them back," he added. "Today this feeling is there: (They are) our people, (and) our responsibility. We will take care of our people."

As many as 647 Indians have been rescued from Wuhan - a Chinese city of 11 million people which is the epicentre of the new strain of coronavirus. The Indians, along with 7 Maldivians, were brought back on special Air India flights.

