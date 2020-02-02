Nation Politics 02 Feb 2020 Sonia Gandhi admitte ...
Nation, Politics

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital for checkup

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2020, 9:33 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2020, 9:34 pm IST
Sources say she is suffering from stomach ache
Sonia Gandhi. (File photo)
 Sonia Gandhi. (File photo)

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for a checkup after she complained of stomach ache, sources said. Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital, they said.

She is reportedly suffering from a stomach ache, a source close to Gandhi said.

 

Sources said that her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are with her at the hospital.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, sonia illness, sonia hospital
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

File photo of a women’s rally against the new citizenship law in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP)

Woman dies at anti-CAA protest in Kolkata

Seven years have gone by since the heinous crime took place but the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case are still playing with the machinery of the judicial system, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told Delhi High Court on Sunday. (Photo: File)

7 years gone by, Nirbhaya convicts playing with judicial system: SG to Delhi HC

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (AP)

Kerala worker with flu put under coronavirus watch in Assam

Seepage of sewage in lakeside localities is contaminating ground water.

Why Bengaluru's ground water is deep and dirty



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Hindu group leader shot dead while on morning walk in Lucknow

The deceased named Ranjeet Bachchan was shot dead by assailants when he was out for a morning walk along with his friend, in Lucknow's Hazratganj area, police said. (Photo: social media)

'CAA must be rejected, it only serves agenda of Hindu Rashtra': Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed the BJP-led central government on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the new law only serves the objectives of the Sangh Parivar of turning India into a Hindu Rashtra. (Photo: File)

Cong launches manifesto for Delhi polls, focus on unemployment, cashback schemes

Presenting the manifesto, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the party will provide free power up to 300 unit per month. (Photo: ANI)

Yediyurappa declares Karnataka cabinet expansion, oath-taking

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the cabinet expansion would take place on February 6, with 13 MLAs taking an oath of office. (Photo: File)

Budget disappointing for Telangana, says TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham