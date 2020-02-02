Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital for checkup

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for a checkup after she complained of stomach ache, sources said. Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital, they said.

She is reportedly suffering from a stomach ache, a source close to Gandhi said.

Sources said that her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are with her at the hospital.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.