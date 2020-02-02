Nation Politics 02 Feb 2020 Hindu group leader s ...
Hindu group leader shot dead while on morning walk in Lucknow

Published Feb 2, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
According to Uttar Pradesh Police, Ranjeet Bachchan founded the Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha and was serving as its state president.
The deceased named Ranjeet Bachchan was shot dead by assailants when he was out for a morning walk along with his friend, in Lucknow's Hazratganj area, police said. (Photo: social media)
 The deceased named Ranjeet Bachchan was shot dead by assailants when he was out for a morning walk along with his friend, in Lucknow's Hazratganj area, police said. (Photo: social media)

Lucknow: A man who was shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants this morning has been found associated with Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha.

The deceased named Ranjeet Bachchan was shot dead by assailants when he was out for a morning walk along with his friend, in Lucknow's Hazratganj area, police said.

 

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, Ranjeet Bachchan founded the Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha and was serving as its state president.

"One man named Ranjeet Bachchan was shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants near CDRI in Hazratganj. He formed an organisation by the name of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha and was its state president," said Naveen Arora, UP Joint Commissioner.

Notably, Bachchan, a native of Gorakhpur, was associated with the Samajwadi Party in the past.

Eight teams have been formed to investigate the matter. More details are awaited.

