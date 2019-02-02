search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Will lodge FIRs in all state capitals over 'malicious campaign' against Priyanka

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
BJP MLA Surendra Singh had compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Ravana and his sister Priyanka Gandhi to Surpanakha.
"A derogatory thread on #PriyankaGandhi's physical appearance is being unleashed on social media," Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said in a tweet. (Photo: PTI)
 "A derogatory thread on #PriyankaGandhi's physical appearance is being unleashed on social media," Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said in a tweet. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress women's wing will file FIRs in all state capitals on Monday against the "malicious campaign" targeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra following her entry into active politics, the party unit's president Sushmita Dev said Saturday.

The Congress has alleged that BJP leaders have made several "derogatory" statements targeting Priyanka Gandhi following her being named AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East). Dev, in a video message posted on Twitter, said one of the reasons why few women join politics was that they are not treated well. "I am saddened that Mrs Priyanka Gandhi has also been targeted with such behaviour. Since she has become general secretary, many BJP leaders have made such comments that have saddened me," the All India Mahila Congress president said. "I will lodge an FIR in Delhi against this malicious campaign. I want my state presidents to lodge FIRs in the capitals of their respective states so that we can reach those who are running this dirty campaign," Dev said. The Congress leader said she expects police officials in the state capitals to register FIRs and act against those behind this campaign. "A derogatory thread on #PriyankaGandhi's physical appearance is being unleashed on social media. To counter this, Mahila Congress has decided to file an FIR through all states on Feb 4, 2019," Mahila Congress said in a tweet. The Mahila Congress statement comes days after senior BJP leader and Bihar Minister Vinod Narain Jha had said Priyanka Gandhi has no other quality except being "very beautiful" and the party should remember that beauty does not garner votes. Taking a swipe at the Congress over Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had said it was fielding "chocolaty" faces in Lok Sabha polls as it has a dearth of strong leaders. Later, Vijayvargiya had clarified his statement about "chocolaty" faces, saying that it was meant for Bollywood actors but not for any political leader. Another BJP MLA Surendra Singh had compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Ravana and his sister Priyanka Gandhi to Surpanakha.

 

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi, rahul gandhi, bjp, congress, sushmita dev


Latest From Nation

‘Those who never made eye-to-eye contact, never greeted one another, such Bua-Bhateeja (aunt-nephew) have come on the same forum. This tells how powerful we are,’ BJP president Amit Shah said, targeting the SP-BSP alliance. (Photo: ANI)

‘Budget has left opposition nervous’: Amit Shah

Addressing a rally here in Alipurduar district, Rajnath Singh alleged that Bangladeshis are illegally entering West Bengal. (Photo: DC)

Centre will use technology to seal Bangladesh borders in Bengal, Assam: Rajnath

Facing the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats, the statue of 'Yakshi' is designed as a voluptuous naked woman (Photo:AFP)

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

The incident comes two days after Naxals set ablaze vehicles here in the villages of Kurkheda, Korchi and Potegaon. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Maharashtra: Naxals kill 2 on suspicion of being police informers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Neha Dhupia lashes out at fat-shamers, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor backs actress

Neha Dhupia.
 

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

Older devices will lose support because of its hardware restrictions.
 

Clash of segments: New WagonR 2019 vs Maruti Ignis - which car to buy?

Maruti Wagon R 2019 improves upon a tried and tested formula that has worked wonders for Maruti.
 

‘Vampire killer’ who cut up friend’s body, drank blood found faking as doctor

Investigators said they had arrested the 36-year-old working as a doctor for a hospital in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk (Photo:Twitter)
 

India criticized for online policing by Google, Facebook

The proposal drafted by India’s technology ministry in December would compel Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter to remove within 24 hours content deemed to be unlawful, including anything affecting the “sovereignty and integrity of India”.
 

MWC 2019: New smartphone with 18,000mAh battery, folding display

As for now, there are not many leaks about the specifications of any of these phones. However, some details that are known so far are processors such as MediaTek’s P70 and P22 being used, motorized popup cameras, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and large batteries up to 18000mAh are said to be witnessed on some of these phones.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Several injured in stampede at Bengal Modi rally

The situation was caused by hundreds of supporters who were standing outside the venue tried to barge into the inner ring of the rally ground, leading to commotion. (Photo: ANI)

BJP to instigate riots in UP on Feb 21: OP Rajbhar

Suheldev Bahujan Samaj Party (SBSP) president OP Rajbhar while addressing a public gathering at Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi to launch BJP's poll campaign with 2 rallies in Bengal today

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address his third rally on February 8 at Siliguri in north Bengal. (Photo: AP)

If an extra step is needed to keep Akalis then we must take that step: Swamy

‘There was a time when Shiv Sena was angry with us but now all is well. Akalis are our oldest allies; if an extra step is needed to keep Akalis then we must take that step,’ Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said. (Photo: PTI)

Budget 2019: Interim budget ‘historic’, surgical strike on Oppn, says BJP

‘The country's security has always been a top priority for the BJP-led NDA,’ Amit Shah said on 3 lakh cr for defence. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham