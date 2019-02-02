search on deccanchronicle.com
RLSP chief Kushwaha injured in police lathi-charge, blames CM Nitish

ANI
Published Feb 2, 2019, 5:39 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 6:22 pm IST
Kushwaha was the ally of Nitish Kumar government a few months back.
RLSP chief said he and his colleagues sustained injuries during lathi-charge and accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of orchestrating it. (Photo: ANI)
Patna: Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha was injured at Jan Aakrosh rally on Saturday which he alleged was due to police lathi-charge.

"Police resorted to lathi-charge at the behest of Nitish Kumar. I am injured, I was hit on the head. Our colleagues too sustained injuries during the lathi-charge," Kushwaha said.

 

Police resorted to lathi-charge during RLSP Jan Aakrosh rally which was also attended by Kushwaha.

Speaking to reporters, Kushwaha accused the Janata Dal (United)-led government of not providing proper education facilities to the poor.

