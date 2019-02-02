search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

PM Modi to launch BJP's poll campaign with 2 rallies in Bengal today

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 11:41 am IST
The BJP state unit is hopeful that PM Narendra Modi will speak on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Thakurnagar, party sources said.
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address his third rally on February 8 at Siliguri in north Bengal. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address his third rally on February 8 at Siliguri in north Bengal. (Photo: AP)

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick start BJP's campaign in West Bengal on Saturday for the coming Lok Sabha election with rallies in the border district of North 24 Parganas and the industrial town of Durgapur, party sources said.

The venues of both the rallies have political significance. Thakurnagar, which is one of the venues, is the hub of the sizeable Matua community, who originally hail from erstwhile East Pakistan and began migrating to West Bengal at the beginning of the 1950s mostly due to religious persecution. The rally venue is near the house of Matua matriarch Binapani Debi.

 

Matuas with an estimated population of 30 lakh in West Bengal have influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.

The BJP state unit is hopeful that PM Modi will speak on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Thakurnagar, party sources said adding that the BJP-aligned faction of All India Matua Mahasangha is organising the rally.

The Durgapur rally of the prime minister will be part of BJP's 'Ganatantra Bachao' (save democracy) programme in the state.

The industrial hub of Durgapur is near the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency currently held by union minister Babul Supriyo.

"Just as our party president Amit Shah had started the poll campaign in Bengal from Malda in a public rally on January 23, Modiji will kick start the campaign in Nadia and Burdwan West districts and boost our Bengal campaign," BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha told news agency PTI.

The rallies are being held at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has upped the ante against the BJP-headed government at the Centre and has given the call to oust the PM Modi government in the next General Election.

The TMC had on January 19 organised a mega opposition rally which was attended by leaders of 24 parties from across the country, including the Congress Party.

The TMC had alleged that the CBI was being "misused" by the Centre to harass opposition parties.

PM Modi is scheduled to address his third rally on February 8 at Siliguri in north Bengal, one of the areas where BJP had witnessed a surge in its vote share in the last panchayat polls.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said apart from Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many other top leaders will attend several 'Ganatantra Bachao' rallies across the state.

...
Tags: prime minister, narendra modi, north 24 parganas, durgapur, thakurnagar, asansol, babul supriyo, ganatantra bachao
Location: India, West Bengal, Asansol


Latest From Nation

Suheldev Bahujan Samaj Party (SBSP) president OP Rajbhar while addressing a public gathering at Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

BJP to instigate riots in UP on Feb 21: OP Rajbhar

The arrests took place across the US, in New Jersey, Atlanta, Houston, Michigan, California, Louisiana, North Carolina and St Louis. (Representational Image)

'Top priority': MEA on 129 Indian students arrested in US

Screenshots of the purported letter have gone viral on social media (Representational Image)

Tantrik' in Bihar seeks permission for sacrifice of son

The entry of Priyanka Gandhi into the political fray drew a gushing reaction from much of the media. (Photo: AP | File)

3 women who could pose threats to BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Vampire killer’ who cut up friend’s body, drank blood found faking as doctor

Investigators said they had arrested the 36-year-old working as a doctor for a hospital in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk (Photo:Twitter)
 

India criticized for online policing by Google, Facebook

The proposal drafted by India’s technology ministry in December would compel Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter to remove within 24 hours content deemed to be unlawful, including anything affecting the “sovereignty and integrity of India”.
 

MWC 2019: New smartphone with 18,000mAh battery, folding display

As for now, there are not many leaks about the specifications of any of these phones. However, some details that are known so far are processors such as MediaTek’s P70 and P22 being used, motorized popup cameras, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and large batteries up to 18000mAh are said to be witnessed on some of these phones.
 

Tantrik' in Bihar seeks permission for sacrifice of son

Screenshots of the purported letter have gone viral on social media (Representational Image)
 

Net neutrality: Tech companies, states spar with govt

The net neutrality rules had banned cable, wireless and other broadband providers from blocking or slowing down websites and apps of their choosing, or charging Netflix and other video services extra to reach viewers faster.
 

British man breaks into funeral home, has sex with a dead body, jailed for 6 years

A judge in the industrial city of Birmingham said Kasim Khuram’s crime 'offended all human sensibility.' (Photo:West Midlands Police)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

If an extra step is needed to keep Akalis then we must take that step: Swamy

‘There was a time when Shiv Sena was angry with us but now all is well. Akalis are our oldest allies; if an extra step is needed to keep Akalis then we must take that step,’ Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said. (Photo: PTI)

Budget 2019: Interim budget ‘historic’, surgical strike on Oppn, says BJP

‘The country's security has always been a top priority for the BJP-led NDA,’ Amit Shah said on 3 lakh cr for defence. (Photo: ANI)

Budget 2019: 'Paying bribes to voters': Opposition leaders on BJP

'I would term today's budget as BJP's election manifesto,' says Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Congress' Manish Tewari claims Budget leak to media houses

The Vote on Account which will be presented today will only be for three months before the new government presents a full-fledged budget in July. (Photo: PTI | File)

Telangana: Man asks voters to return money he distributed after wife’s loss in polls

The man has been identified as Prabhakar and his wife reportedly lost the election for the office of a ward member in the village. (Representational Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham