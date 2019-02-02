search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

BJP takes exception to Naidu's outbursts, calls him 'assembly rowdy'

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2019, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 7:04 pm IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party is planning a privilege motion against Naidu, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao added.
Chandrababu Naidu, who snapped ties with the NDA last year, has been highly critical of the BJP-led government over various issues, particularly for not accepting the demand of special category status to the state. (Photo: PTI)
 Chandrababu Naidu, who snapped ties with the NDA last year, has been highly critical of the BJP-led government over various issues, particularly for not accepting the demand of special category status to the state. (Photo: PTI)

Amaravati: A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at a BJP legislator in the assembly, the saffron party on Saturday called him an "assembly rowdy" and alleged that he was in "deep frustration".

 

 

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party is planning a privilege motion against Naidu, Rao added. "Chandrababu Naidu's behaviour in the assembly reveals that his madness has reached peaks. He is in such deep frustration that he behaved like a 'assembly rowdy'," Rao alleged.

Naidu had strongly criticised BJP's floor leader, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, in the assembly on Friday when the latter tried to defend the Centre after the chief minister accused the Narendra Modi government of discriminating against south India in allotment of cabinet berths.

"You have no right to be an elected (people's) representative. Are you doing tamasha? What do you think of yourself? What can you people do? Put me in jail? Don't we have anguish?" Naidu had asked Raju.

When Raju sought to protest, Naidu had asked the BJP MLA to "go to Delhi and raise your objection."

"Who wants your objection? We will not leave you till justice is done (to the state)," the Telugu Desam Party chief had said.

Naidu, who snapped ties with the National Democratic Alliance last year, has been highly critical of the BJP-led government over various issues, particularly for not accepting the demand of special category status to the state.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, tdp, pm modi, bjp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

‘In true fascist style, he (PM Modi) is trying to encircle everyone with agencies…The Union government will last for a month at the most,’ said Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Modi not mentally prepared to go out of power: Mamata Banerjee

On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured. (Photo: ANI)

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune court orders release of Anand Teltumbde

‘We will not let him (Modi) succeed,’ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in response to PM Modi urging people to accept it. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

Will oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill, Centre will have to withdraw it: Mamata

RLSP chief said he and his colleagues sustained injuries during lathi-charge and accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of orchestrating it. (Photo: ANI)

RLSP chief Kushwaha injured in police lathi-charge, blames CM Nitish



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smriti Mandhana goes atop ICC ODI rankings chart

After scoring her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand, Mandhana now sits above Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning. (Photo: AP)
 

'MLA Azam Khan harassed me', says actress Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan
 

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

Kelleth Cuthbert claims that she did not sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'. (Photo: instagram/kellethcuthber)
 

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

Huawei has been teasing out the new phone to the media and the teaser picture clearly shows off the folding phone in person.
 

Neha Dhupia lashes out at fat-shamers, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor backs actress

Neha Dhupia.
 

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

Older devices will lose support because of its hardware restrictions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune court orders release of Anand Teltumbde

On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured. (Photo: ANI)

Will oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill, Centre will have to withdraw it: Mamata

‘We will not let him (Modi) succeed,’ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in response to PM Modi urging people to accept it. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

RLSP chief Kushwaha injured in police lathi-charge, blames CM Nitish

RLSP chief said he and his colleagues sustained injuries during lathi-charge and accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of orchestrating it. (Photo: ANI)

BJP, TMC activists clash in West Bengal ahead of PM's visit

They took out our posters and pasted photos of TMC leaders. Our workers were also roughed up,' said BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu. (Representational)

Will lodge FIRs in all state capitals over 'malicious campaign' against Priyanka
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham