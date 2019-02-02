search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune court orders release of Anand Teltumbde

ANI
Published Feb 2, 2019, 6:17 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 6:17 pm IST
The Pune Sessions Court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail application of the activist.
On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured. (Photo: ANI)
 On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured. (Photo: ANI)

Pune: Labelling the arrest as illegal, a Pune Sessions Court on Saturday ordered the release of activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

“As per the Supreme Court order, activist Teltumbde has interim protection till February 11. Meanwhile, he can approach the competent authority which includes sessions court, High court and Supreme Court for bail/pre-arrest bail,” the Pune Sessions Court observed.

 

 

 

The Pune Sessions Court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail application of the activist.

He was kept at Ville Parle police station in Mumbai.

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed Teltumbde's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Pune Police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured.

...
Tags: pune sessions court, anand teltumbde, bhima koregaon case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


Latest From Nation

‘We will not let him (Modi) succeed,’ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in response to PM Modi urging people to accept it. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

Will oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill, Centre will have to withdraw it: Mamata

RLSP chief said he and his colleagues sustained injuries during lathi-charge and accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of orchestrating it. (Photo: ANI)

RLSP chief Kushwaha injured in police lathi-charge, blames CM Nitish

Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, is at present chairman of Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation in Bhopal. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

IPS Rishi Kumar Shukla has been appointed as new CBI Director

“Since it’s a fatal accident, our officers would be part of the inquiry to probe the crash,” senior IAF sources told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

IAF officers to be part of HAL Mirage crash probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smriti Mandhana goes atop ICC ODI rankings chart

After scoring her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand, Mandhana now sits above Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning. (Photo: AP)
 

'MLA Azam Khan harassed me', says actress Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan
 

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

Kelleth Cuthbert claims that she did not sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'. (Photo: instagram/kellethcuthber)
 

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

Huawei has been teasing out the new phone to the media and the teaser picture clearly shows off the folding phone in person.
 

Neha Dhupia lashes out at fat-shamers, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor backs actress

Neha Dhupia.
 

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

Older devices will lose support because of its hardware restrictions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Centre will have to withdraw it: Mamata

‘We will not let him (Modi) succeed,’ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in response to PM Modi urging people to accept it. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

RLSP chief Kushwaha injured in police lathi-charge: blames CM Nitish

RLSP chief said he and his colleagues sustained injuries during lathi-charge and accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of orchestrating it. (Photo: ANI)

BJP, TMC activists clash in West Bengal ahead of PM's visit

They took out our posters and pasted photos of TMC leaders. Our workers were also roughed up,' said BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu. (Representational)

Will lodge FIRs in all state capitals over 'malicious campaign' against Priyanka

Goa Minister, slammed for comparing Manohar Parrikar to Jesus, hits back

Goa Minister Vijai Sardesai accused the Congress of twisting his statements to hurt religious sentiments. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham