TD holds Jagan Mohan Reddy govt responsible for stampede that left 3 dead

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 2, 2023, 9:55 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2023, 10:29 am IST
  The Telugu Desam held the Andhra Pradesh government responsible for the stampede incident in Guntur city on Sunday night that left three women dead and seven others injured. — By Arrangement

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam held the Andhra Pradesh government responsible for the stampede incident in Guntur city on Sunday night that left three women dead and seven others injured, even as party president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed "profound shock and grief" over the tragedy.

Naidu announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased while the state government announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each. TD leader K Ravindra said he would pay another Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh each to the injured persons.

Another TD leader Mannava Mohana Krishna announced a further relief of Rs three lakh each to the kin of those killed.

Three women were killed in the stampede at some of the stalls in a public ground in Guntur where a non-governmental organisation distributed "Sankranti Kanuka" (gift) to poor families.

The TD president attended the event and the tragedy struck a few minutes after he left the venue.

TD state president K Atchannaidu blamed the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the tragic incident as it failed to provide adequate security.

"Is it not the police's responsibility to ensure adequate security and proper crowd control measures where a former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition is attending an event? Looks like the Jagan regime is putting the people's lives at stake to carry out its blame game," Atchannaidu alleged in a statement.

He said reaction of some ministers and the vile campaign on social media by the YSR Congress soon after the tragic incident gave rise to suspicion over the ruling dispensation's evil designs.

Naidu, in a separate statement, said he was aghast over the stampede and death of poor people.

"It is most unfortunate. I attended the event to encourage a voluntary organisation in its endeavour to help the poor. I am deeply pained that it ended in a tragedy," the former Chief Minister said.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


