Revanth Reddy, Hanumantha Rao placed under house arrest

Police personnel at the residence of senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao and and scores of other party leaders were placed under house arrest on Monday in the wake of the party's scheduled dharna programme at dharna chowk.

Police have stepped up security near the residence of Revanth at Jubilee Hills with additional deployment of cops, following the Congress leader's call to hold demonstration at Indira park in support of the Sarpanchas and Gram Panchayats facing fund crunch.

Earlier police had denied permission for holding the protest programme at Indira park.

PCC Senior vice president Mallu Ravi, working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP V Hanumantha Rao, Kisan Congress's national leader M Kodanda Reddy and few others were also placed under house arrest.

The party has demanded that the budget allocation for gram panchayats be utilised by the Sarpanchas only.